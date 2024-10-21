 Aussies on Tour: Green's triple treat - PGA of Australia

A third win in a stellar LPGA Tour season by Hannah Green has put the Australian within touching distance of a No. 1 world ranking for the first time.

Green, the 27-year-old Mt Lawley product won the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea by a shot to become the first Australian since Karrie Webb in 2006 to win three times in a season on the LPGA Tour.

She joins Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko as three-time winners in 2024.

Green started the week ranked No. 8 in the world but she will likely jump to a new career-high inside the top five when this week’s rankings are released.

“I did not know that about Webby’s statistics,” she said after closing out the victory with rounds of 64-64-70-71. “But yeah, I’ve playing really solid this year. Obviously having two wins and a runner-up and things like that. But I just felt really different this off-season. I felt much more motivated.

“I got married in January. So this has been a very special year. But it helps that I’ve been hitting the ball well, and when the putter goes well, it does go well. So just making sure that I can stay consistent. But I still have four or five more tournaments for the rest of the year, so I want to continue to work hard and have myself in these type of positions.”

France’s Celine Boutier made a determined final-day run with a 66 but Green’s birdie at the 17th hole proved to be the difference.

“It was a crazy finish, I guess,” Green said. “I think I had 127 metres to the pin, and so I hit my 8-iron. The wind was a little bit swirly. It was sometimes into the wind, sometimes from the right. So I wasn’t sure if it was 8-iron but I got lucky with the timing of when I hit my shot.

“I left myself a very difficult putt down the hill, and I guess I was fortunate enough to see Ashleigh Buhai’s putt and she didn’t hit a great putt. So I knew that it was going to be very quick and felt confident even though I was very nervous, and yeah, it went into the middle. So that was really nice, and I knew that gave me the one-shot lead.”

The LPGA Tour has five more events for the season concluding with the tour championship in Florida after which Green will jump on a plane to Melbourne to take her place in the field for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at Kingston Heath and The Victoria Golf Club.

Meanwhile nine Australians and Kiwis have made it through to the next round of the PGA Champions playoffs, with David Bransdon (third) and Rod Pampling (tied-fifth) showing strong form in Richmond, Virginia over the weekend. The top 54 players advanced, with Michael Wright grabbing the 54th and final place.

Results

PGA TOUR

Shriners Children’s Open

TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

1 JT Poston 64-65-66-67 – 262  $US 1.26 million

T34 Ryan Fox (NZ)                      70-69-65-69 – 273 $36,470

MC Aaron Baddeley                  70-76 – 144

MC Cam Davis                           75-78 – 153

LPGA Tour

BMW Ladies Championship

Seowon Valley Country Club, Seowon Hills, Republic of Korea

1          Hannah Green              64-64-70-71—269       $US330,000

T12      Lydia Ko (NZ)                67-66-71-71—275       $37,438

T33      Minjee Lee                   67-73-66-77—283       $13,901

T46      Gabriela Ruffels            72-69-70-74—285       $8,559

T57      Grace Kim                     67-71-75-74—287       $6,405

T67      Hira Naveed                 70-72-70-78—290       $4,804

DP World Tour

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters

Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Andalucía, Spain

1          Julien Guerrier              62-72-63-70—267       €509,516.60

Won on ninth hole of sudden-death playoff

T43      Daniel Hillier (NZ)         68-69-72-72—281       €15,285.50

WD      David Micheluzzi

Asian Tour

Black Mountain Championship

Black Mountain Golf Club, Thailand

1          Michael Maguire          68-64-68-65—265       $US360,000

T4        Ben Campbell (NZ)       68-70-66-64—268       $82,866.67

T7        Nick Voke (NZ)             68-67-69-65—269       $53,000

T33      Aaron Wilkin                 66-71-69-69—275       $14,000

T44      Todd Sinnott                64-72-72-69—277       $10,600

T59      Kevin Yuan                   65-68-76-71—280       $6,300

MC       Douglas Klein               67-72—139

MC       Jack Thompson             69-70—139

MC       Kazuma Kobori (NZ)     73-67—140

MC       Andrew Dodt                70-70—140

MC       Justin Warren               70-71—141

MC       Jed Morgan                  73-69—142

MC       Travis Smyth                 70-72—142

MC       Jordan Zunic                 68-74—142

MC       Sam Brazel                   71-72—143

MC       Wade Ormsby              71-74—145

MC       Marcus Fraser               73-72—145

MC       Deyen Lawson              77-68—145

MC       Zach Murray                 72-74—146

MC       Lachlan Barker              73-74—147

MC       Maverick Antcliff           74-75—149

MC       Taewook Koh (NZ)        72-80—152

WD      Brendan Jones

WD      Harrison Crowe           

PGA TOUR Champions

Dominion Energy Charity Classic

The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Virginia

1          Tim O’Neal                   71-67-65—203 $US350,000

3          David Bransdon            70-69-67—206 $165,000

T5        Rod Pampling               74-67-68—209 $80,650

T20      Mark Hensby                72-73-67—212 $26,333

T26      Cameron Percy             71-75-67—213 $19,122

T26      Stuart Appleby              71-71-71—213 $19,122

T37      Steven Alker (NZ)          71-75-69—215 $12,190

T37      Greg Chalmers             67-72-76—215 $12,190

T51      Richard Green              73-76-69—218 $6213

T54      John Senden                 72-74-73—219 $6213

T61      Steve Allan                   73-78-70—221 $3565

T65      Michael Wright             78-67-77—222 $2875

Challenge Tour

Hangzhou Open

Hangzhou West Lake Golf Club, Hangzhou, China

1          Conor Purcell                63-69-67-67—266       €73,776.16

T54      Hayden Hopewell         67-73-68-75—283       €1,683.02

MC       George Worrall             77-68—145

Korean PGA Tour

The Charity Classic 2024

Sulhaewon CC, Republic of Korea

1          Wooyoung Cho            69-67-64—200

T38      Scott Hend                   71-67-74—212

MC       Sungjin Yeo (NZ)           68-76—144

MC       Kevin Chun (NZ)           75-75—150

MC       Junseok Lee                  76-75—151

MC       Wonjoon Lee                76-75—151

Sunshine Tour

Fortress Invitational

Glendower Golf Club, Edenvale, South Africa

1          Robin Williams              64-65-70-67—266

T48      Austin Bautista             70-68-72-76—286


