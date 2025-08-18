 Aussies on Tour: Green earns first Champions Tour win - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Green earns first Champions Tour win


After six heart-breaking defeats over the past two seasons, Victorian Richard Green produced the birdie when he needed it most to win his first PGA TOUR Champions title, the Rogers Charity Classic in Canada.

Coming on the back of fellow Aussie Steve Allan’s third win this season, Green shot 5-under 65 in the final round at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club to finish one stroke clear of Argentine Ricardo Gonzalez.

Gonzalez looked as though he might be the latest to deny Green after the Aussie left-hander had earlier surged to a three-stroke lead.

A double-bogey by Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez and Green’s birdie at the par-3 12th was a three-shot swing that put Green in position for a breakthrough win.

Gonzalez would close with four birdies in his final five holes – including one that fortuitously bounced off the grandstand down to just a few feet from the hole on 17 – and set the clubhouse mark at 17-under.

After five straight pars, Green came to the par-5 finisher level with Gonzalez at 17-under, hitting the green in two before leaving his first putt to just a couple of feet for what would be the winning birdie.

A playoff defeat at the Sanford International was one of five runner-up finishes for Green last season, shedding those near misses to become just the ninth Australian to win on the PGA TOUR Champions.

“It’s a great feeling to finally win… it’s one I’ll never forget,” Green said post-round.

“You know … it’s relief and elation and joy, and my family at home and everybody is just going to be so happy.

“Miguel actually said, ‘You deserve it.’ Obviously, he’s been watching my career over the last few years and seen me up there in contention a few times, and that was very, very kind of him.”

While fellow over-50 Brad Kennedy was tied sixth on the Japan Golf Tour, there were notable performances from the younger generation this past week also with top 10s by both Grace Kim and Elvis Smylie.

Kim entered the final round of The Standard Portland Classic two strokes off the lead before finishing in outright fifth, Cassie Porter (T11) and Robyn Choi (T13) also with important results for their Race to CME Globe standings.

Winner of the first event of the DP World Tour season, the BMW Australian PGA Championship, Elvis Smylie improved his position in the Race to Dubai Ranking with a tie for sixth at the Danish Golf Championship.

Smylie shot 3-under 68 in the final round to climb four spots on the leaderboard and move up to 22nd in the season-long points race that culminates with the DP World Tour Championship in November.

 Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR

BMW Championship

Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Maryland

1          Scottie Scheffler           66-65-67-67—265       $US3.6m

T23      Jason Day                    68-71-69-73—281       $213,000        

LPGA Tour

The Standard Portland Classic

Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Oregon

1          Akie Iwai                      67-67-64-66—264       $US300,000

5          Grace Kim                    68-65-67-70—270       $85,211

T11      Cassie Porter                70-70-66-67—273       $40,281

T13      Robyn Choi                  72-70-67-65—274       $33,946

T35      Gabriela Ruffels           67-70-73-70—280       $13,220

MC       Hira Naveed                 72-72—144

MC       Karis Davidson             75-70—145

MC       Hannah Green              73-73—146

MC       Su Oh                          76-71—147

MC       Sarah Kemp                 74-73—147

MC       Fiona Xu (NZ)               78-77—155

DP World Tour

Danish Golf Championship

Furesø Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark

1          Marco Penge                64-68-69-67—268       €402,610.06

T6        Elvis Smylie                  68-71-68-68—275       €76,969.57

T12      Jason Scrivener            70-67-70-71—278       €39,432.10

MC       Brett Coletta                71-73—144

MC       Kazuma Kobori (NZ)     70-74—144

MC       Danny List                    72-74—146

MC       Daniel Gale                  73-75—148

MC       David Micheluzzi          78-71—149

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Indianapolis

The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Indianapolis

1          Sebastián Muñoz         59-67-65—191 $US4m

Won in sudden-death playoff

T14      Cameron Smith            64-69-67—200 $301,667

T22      Ben Campbell (NZ)       67-69-66—202 $203,000

T40      Danny Lee (NZ)            68-74-65—207 $130,800

T45      Lucas Herbert               72-70-67—209 $125,000

T47      Matt Jones                   75-68-67—210 $101,000

T51      Marc Leishman            65-77-73—215 $53,333

PGA TOUR Champions

Rogers Charity Classic

Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, Canada

1          Richard Green              65-62-65—192 $US375,000

T5        Mark Hensby               66-64-67—197 $97,500

T5        Steven Alker (NZ)         63-65-69—197 $97,500

T13      Stuart Appleby             68-68-64—200 $45,000

T18      Cameron Percy             67-67-67—201 $32,208

T18      Michael Wright            69-64-68—201 $32,208

T24      Greg Chalmers             69-68-65—202 $25,000

T38      Brendan Jones             68-68-70—206 $13,000

T42      Scott Hend                   72-65-70—207 $10,500

T48      David Bransdon           74-64-70—208 $7,500

74        John Senden                71-72-73—216 $1,650

Japan Golf Tour

ISPS HANDA Explosion in the Summer

Gozensui Golf Club, Hokkaido

1          Kazuki Higa                  65-62-66-65—258       ¥12m

T6        Brad Kennedy              64-66-65-68—263       ¥1,915,500

T51      Denzel Ieremia             63-72-68-69—272       ¥151,200

MC       Michael Hendry           70-68—138

Korn Ferry Tour

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron

Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

1          Emilio González           68-68-65-61—262       $US180,000

MC       Rhein Gibson               72-68—140

WD      Harry Hillier (NZ)          76       

Epson Tour

Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic

Wildhorse Golf Course, Pendleton, Oregon

1          Erika Hara                    67-67-64—198 $US37,500

T19      Jess Whitting               69-69-69—207 $3,106

MC       Soo Jin Lee                   72-76—148

MC       Sarah Yamaki Branch    75-76—151

HotelPlanner Tour

Vierumäki Finnish Challenge supported by Finnish Golf Union

Cooke Course, Vierumäki, Finland

1          David Law                    65-68-70-68—271       €48,000

T63      Tom Power Horan        69-71-72-74—286       €810

T66      Sam Jones (NZ)            70-71-74-73—288       €735

MC       Hayden Hopewell        76-75—151

LET Access Series

Ladies Slovak Golf Open

TALE Ski Golf & Hotel Resort, Slovakia

1          Anna Backman             69-71-72—212 €8,000

T37      Abbie Teasdale             77-75-74—226 €437.50

T41      Belinda Ji                      78-73-76—227 €330

MC       Justice Bosio                75-78—153


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

PGA Institute launch new Careers in Golf Scholarship – supported by Golf Australia
Aussies on Tour: Green earns first Champions Tour win
Pro-Am Series: Brazel survives late stumble to win Kooralbyn Pro-Am
Crawford surges to second PNG Open crown
Media Centre