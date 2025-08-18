Aussies on Tour: Green earns first Champions Tour win - PGA of Australia

After six heart-breaking defeats over the past two seasons, Victorian Richard Green produced the birdie when he needed it most to win his first PGA TOUR Champions title, the Rogers Charity Classic in Canada.
Coming on the back of fellow Aussie Steve Allan’s third win this season, Green shot 5-under 65 in the final round at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club to finish one stroke clear of Argentine Ricardo Gonzalez.
Gonzalez looked as though he might be the latest to deny Green after the Aussie left-hander had earlier surged to a three-stroke lead.
A double-bogey by Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez and Green’s birdie at the par-3 12th was a three-shot swing that put Green in position for a breakthrough win.
Gonzalez would close with four birdies in his final five holes – including one that fortuitously bounced off the grandstand down to just a few feet from the hole on 17 – and set the clubhouse mark at 17-under.
After five straight pars, Green came to the par-5 finisher level with Gonzalez at 17-under, hitting the green in two before leaving his first putt to just a couple of feet for what would be the winning birdie.
A playoff defeat at the Sanford International was one of five runner-up finishes for Green last season, shedding those near misses to become just the ninth Australian to win on the PGA TOUR Champions.
“It’s a great feeling to finally win… it’s one I’ll never forget,” Green said post-round.
“You know … it’s relief and elation and joy, and my family at home and everybody is just going to be so happy.
“Miguel actually said, ‘You deserve it.’ Obviously, he’s been watching my career over the last few years and seen me up there in contention a few times, and that was very, very kind of him.”
While fellow over-50 Brad Kennedy was tied sixth on the Japan Golf Tour, there were notable performances from the younger generation this past week also with top 10s by both Grace Kim and Elvis Smylie.
Kim entered the final round of The Standard Portland Classic two strokes off the lead before finishing in outright fifth, Cassie Porter (T11) and Robyn Choi (T13) also with important results for their Race to CME Globe standings.
Winner of the first event of the DP World Tour season, the BMW Australian PGA Championship, Elvis Smylie improved his position in the Race to Dubai Ranking with a tie for sixth at the Danish Golf Championship.
Smylie shot 3-under 68 in the final round to climb four spots on the leaderboard and move up to 22nd in the season-long points race that culminates with the DP World Tour Championship in November.
Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
Results
PGA TOUR
BMW Championship
Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Maryland
1 Scottie Scheffler 66-65-67-67—265 $US3.6m
T23 Jason Day 68-71-69-73—281 $213,000
LPGA Tour
The Standard Portland Classic
Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Oregon
1 Akie Iwai 67-67-64-66—264 $US300,000
5 Grace Kim 68-65-67-70—270 $85,211
T11 Cassie Porter 70-70-66-67—273 $40,281
T13 Robyn Choi 72-70-67-65—274 $33,946
T35 Gabriela Ruffels 67-70-73-70—280 $13,220
MC Hira Naveed 72-72—144
MC Karis Davidson 75-70—145
MC Hannah Green 73-73—146
MC Su Oh 76-71—147
MC Sarah Kemp 74-73—147
MC Fiona Xu (NZ) 78-77—155
DP World Tour
Danish Golf Championship
Furesø Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark
1 Marco Penge 64-68-69-67—268 €402,610.06
T6 Elvis Smylie 68-71-68-68—275 €76,969.57
T12 Jason Scrivener 70-67-70-71—278 €39,432.10
MC Brett Coletta 71-73—144
MC Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 70-74—144
MC Danny List 72-74—146
MC Daniel Gale 73-75—148
MC David Micheluzzi 78-71—149
LIV Golf
LIV Golf Indianapolis
The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Indianapolis
1 Sebastián Muñoz 59-67-65—191 $US4m
Won in sudden-death playoff
T14 Cameron Smith 64-69-67—200 $301,667
T22 Ben Campbell (NZ) 67-69-66—202 $203,000
T40 Danny Lee (NZ) 68-74-65—207 $130,800
T45 Lucas Herbert 72-70-67—209 $125,000
T47 Matt Jones 75-68-67—210 $101,000
T51 Marc Leishman 65-77-73—215 $53,333
PGA TOUR Champions
Rogers Charity Classic
Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, Canada
1 Richard Green 65-62-65—192 $US375,000
T5 Mark Hensby 66-64-67—197 $97,500
T5 Steven Alker (NZ) 63-65-69—197 $97,500
T13 Stuart Appleby 68-68-64—200 $45,000
T18 Cameron Percy 67-67-67—201 $32,208
T18 Michael Wright 69-64-68—201 $32,208
T24 Greg Chalmers 69-68-65—202 $25,000
T38 Brendan Jones 68-68-70—206 $13,000
T42 Scott Hend 72-65-70—207 $10,500
T48 David Bransdon 74-64-70—208 $7,500
74 John Senden 71-72-73—216 $1,650
Japan Golf Tour
ISPS HANDA Explosion in the Summer
Gozensui Golf Club, Hokkaido
1 Kazuki Higa 65-62-66-65—258 ¥12m
T6 Brad Kennedy 64-66-65-68—263 ¥1,915,500
T51 Denzel Ieremia 63-72-68-69—272 ¥151,200
MC Michael Hendry 70-68—138
Korn Ferry Tour
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
1 Emilio González 68-68-65-61—262 $US180,000
MC Rhein Gibson 72-68—140
WD Harry Hillier (NZ) 76
Epson Tour
Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic
Wildhorse Golf Course, Pendleton, Oregon
1 Erika Hara 67-67-64—198 $US37,500
T19 Jess Whitting 69-69-69—207 $3,106
MC Soo Jin Lee 72-76—148
MC Sarah Yamaki Branch 75-76—151
HotelPlanner Tour
Vierumäki Finnish Challenge supported by Finnish Golf Union
Cooke Course, Vierumäki, Finland
1 David Law 65-68-70-68—271 €48,000
T63 Tom Power Horan 69-71-72-74—286 €810
T66 Sam Jones (NZ) 70-71-74-73—288 €735
MC Hayden Hopewell 76-75—151
LET Access Series
Ladies Slovak Golf Open
TALE Ski Golf & Hotel Resort, Slovakia
1 Anna Backman 69-71-72—212 €8,000
T37 Abbie Teasdale 77-75-74—226 €437.50
T41 Belinda Ji 78-73-76—227 €330
MC Justice Bosio 75-78—153