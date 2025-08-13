Aussies on Tour: Green, Day in need of former glory - PGA of Australia

Tournaments both have won previously have come at an opportune time for Australian major winners Hannah Green and Jason Day.
A three-time winner on the LPGA Tour last year rising to a career high of No.5 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking, Green has endured a year of frustration on the golf course.
Three top-10 finishes in her first five starts was an encouraging platform to build season 2025 upon yet her past seven starts have yielded a solitary top-30 finish along with three missed cuts.
Which is why The Standard Portland Classic will again be a welcome stop on the schedule.
Fresh off her major championship breakthrough, Green won the 2019 Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club, starting a love affair with Portland that continues to this day.
A regular visitor to the Australian-style Proud Mary café during tournament week, Green can also call upon her performance in 2022 when she finished tied for third.
It’s been a decade since his victory and the venue is different but Jason Day could also tap into some former glory at the BMW Championship in Maryland.
The second week of the FedExCup Playoffs on the PGA TOUR features just the sole Australian alongside Kiwi Ryan Fox.
Day’s triumph at the 2015 BMW Championship was part of his extraordinary run that included the US PGA Championship on his rise to world No.1.
After starting this year’s FedExCup Playoffs in 37th position, Day’s tie for 56th last week saw him drop seven spots and now in need of a top 20 finish to advance to the Tour Championship.
A two-time winner in what has been a breakout season for New Zealand’s No.1, Fox arrives at the 50-man BMW Championship field in 34th position and needing to finish inside the top 30 to make it to East Lake Golf Club.
Six Aussies and Kiwi Kazuma Kobori are teeing it up at the Danish Golf Championship on the DP World Tour, Ripper GC are in Indianapolis for the penultimate event of the LIV Golf season and there are nine Australians in the field for the Rogers Charity Classic on the PGA TOUR Champions.
Round 1 tee times AEST
PGA TOUR
BMW Championship
Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Maryland
11:54pm Ryan Fox (NZ)
1:54am Jason Day
Recent champion: Keegan Bradley
Past Aussie winners: Jason Day (2015), Marc Leishman (2017)
Prizemoney: $US20m
TV times: Live 11pm-8am Thursday; Live 11:55pm-8am Friday; Live 1am-8am Sunday; Live 11pm-8am Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.
LPGA Tour
The Standard Portland Classic
Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Oregon
12:26am Fiona Xu (NZ)
1:32am* Robyn Choi
2:05am* Su Oh
5:48am Hannah Green
5:59am Grace Kim
5:59am* Hira Naveed
6:10am Cassie Porter, Gabriela Ruffels
6:32am* Karis Davidson
6:54am* Sarah Kemp
Recent champion: Moriya Jutanugarn
Past Aussie winners: Hannah Green (2019)
Prizemoney: $US2m
TV times: Live 1am-4am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 506; Live 8am-11am Sunday on Fox Sports 503; Live 6am-9am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports.
DP World Tour
Danish Golf Championship
Furesø Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark
4pm Kazuma Kobori (NZ)
4:10pm Danny List
4:20pm Jason Scrivener
4:50pm Elvis Smylie
5pm David Micheluzzi
5:20pm Daniel Gale
10:10pm* Brett Coletta
Recent champion: Federic Lacroix
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: $US2.75m
TV times: Live 9pm-2am Thursday, Friday; Live 8:30pm-1am Saturday; Live 8pm-1am Sunday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports.
LIV Golf
LIV Golf Indianapolis
The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Indianpolis
Australasians in the field: Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Ben Campbell (NZ), Danny Lee (NZ)
Recent champion: Inaugural event
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: $US20m
TV times: Live from 2am Saturday, Sunday and Monday on 7 Mate and 7 Plus.
PGA TOUR Champions
Rogers Charity Classic
Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, Canada
Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, Brendan Jones, Cameron Percy, John Senden, Michael Wright.
Recent champion: Ken Tanigawa
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: $US2.5m
TV times: 12pm-1:30pm Saturday on Fox Sports 505; 11am-12:30pm Sunday; 2:30pm-4:30pm Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.
Japan Golf Tour
ISPS HANDA Explosion in the Summer
Gozensui Golf Club, Hokkaido
7:50am* Denzel Ieremia (NZ)
8am* Michael Hendry (NZ)
1pm* Brad Kennedy
Recent champion: Inaugural event
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: ¥60m
Korn Ferry Tour
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
11:28pm* Rhein Gibson
6:16am* Harry Hillier (NZ)
Recent champion: Matt McCarty
Past Aussie winners: Greg Chalmers (2005)
Prizemoney: $US1m
Epson Tour
Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic
Wildhorse Golf Course, Pendleton, Oregon
Australians in the field: Jess Whitting, Soo Jin Lee, Sarah Yamaki Branch
Recent champion: Pornanong Phatlum
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: $US250,000
HotelPlanner Tour
Vierumäki Finnish Challenge supported by Finnish Golf Union
Cooke Course, Vierumäki, Finland
2:30pm* Tom Power Horan
3:30pm* Hayden Hopewell
10:20pm* Sam Jones (NZ)
Recent champion: Christofer Blomstrand
Past Aussie winners: Marcus Fraser (2003)
Prizemoney: €300,000
LET Access Series
Ladies Slovak Golf Open
TALE Ski Golf & Hotel Resort, Slovakia
8:47pm* Belinda Ji
8:58pm* Abbie Teasdale
9:09pm Justice Bosio
Recent champion: Tina Mazarino
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: €50,000
Photos: Monica Marchesani (Green); Getty Images (Day)