Aussies on Tour: Green, Day in need of former glory - PGA of Australia

Tournaments both have won previously have come at an opportune time for Australian major winners Hannah Green and Jason Day.

A three-time winner on the LPGA Tour last year rising to a career high of No.5 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking, Green has endured a year of frustration on the golf course.

Three top-10 finishes in her first five starts was an encouraging platform to build season 2025 upon yet her past seven starts have yielded a solitary top-30 finish along with three missed cuts.

Which is why The Standard Portland Classic will again be a welcome stop on the schedule.

Fresh off her major championship breakthrough, Green won the 2019 Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club, starting a love affair with Portland that continues to this day.

A regular visitor to the Australian-style Proud Mary café during tournament week, Green can also call upon her performance in 2022 when she finished tied for third.

It’s been a decade since his victory and the venue is different but Jason Day could also tap into some former glory at the BMW Championship in Maryland.

The second week of the FedExCup Playoffs on the PGA TOUR features just the sole Australian alongside Kiwi Ryan Fox.

Day’s triumph at the 2015 BMW Championship was part of his extraordinary run that included the US PGA Championship on his rise to world No.1.

After starting this year’s FedExCup Playoffs in 37th position, Day’s tie for 56th last week saw him drop seven spots and now in need of a top 20 finish to advance to the Tour Championship.

A two-time winner in what has been a breakout season for New Zealand’s No.1, Fox arrives at the 50-man BMW Championship field in 34th position and needing to finish inside the top 30 to make it to East Lake Golf Club.

Six Aussies and Kiwi Kazuma Kobori are teeing it up at the Danish Golf Championship on the DP World Tour, Ripper GC are in Indianapolis for the penultimate event of the LIV Golf season and there are nine Australians in the field for the Rogers Charity Classic on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Round 1 tee times AEST

PGA TOUR

BMW Championship

Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Maryland

11:54pm Ryan Fox (NZ)

1:54am Jason Day

Recent champion: Keegan Bradley

Past Aussie winners: Jason Day (2015), Marc Leishman (2017)

Prizemoney: $US20m

TV times: Live 11pm-8am Thursday; Live 11:55pm-8am Friday; Live 1am-8am Sunday; Live 11pm-8am Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.

LPGA Tour

The Standard Portland Classic

Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Oregon

12:26am Fiona Xu (NZ)

1:32am* Robyn Choi

2:05am* Su Oh

5:48am Hannah Green

5:59am Grace Kim

5:59am* Hira Naveed

6:10am Cassie Porter, Gabriela Ruffels

6:32am* Karis Davidson

6:54am* Sarah Kemp

Recent champion: Moriya Jutanugarn

Past Aussie winners: Hannah Green (2019)

Prizemoney: $US2m

TV times: Live 1am-4am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 506; Live 8am-11am Sunday on Fox Sports 503; Live 6am-9am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports.

DP World Tour

Danish Golf Championship

Furesø Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark

4pm Kazuma Kobori (NZ)

4:10pm Danny List

4:20pm Jason Scrivener

4:50pm Elvis Smylie

5pm David Micheluzzi

5:20pm Daniel Gale

10:10pm* Brett Coletta

Recent champion: Federic Lacroix

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: $US2.75m

TV times: Live 9pm-2am Thursday, Friday; Live 8:30pm-1am Saturday; Live 8pm-1am Sunday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports.

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Indianapolis

The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Indianpolis

Australasians in the field: Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Ben Campbell (NZ), Danny Lee (NZ)

Recent champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: $US20m

TV times: Live from 2am Saturday, Sunday and Monday on 7 Mate and 7 Plus.

PGA TOUR Champions

Rogers Charity Classic

Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, Canada

Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, Brendan Jones, Cameron Percy, John Senden, Michael Wright.

Recent champion: Ken Tanigawa

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: $US2.5m

TV times: 12pm-1:30pm Saturday on Fox Sports 505; 11am-12:30pm Sunday; 2:30pm-4:30pm Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.

Japan Golf Tour

ISPS HANDA Explosion in the Summer

Gozensui Golf Club, Hokkaido

7:50am* Denzel Ieremia (NZ)

8am* Michael Hendry (NZ)

1pm* Brad Kennedy

Recent champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: ¥60m

Korn Ferry Tour

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron

Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

11:28pm* Rhein Gibson

6:16am* Harry Hillier (NZ)

Recent champion: Matt McCarty

Past Aussie winners: Greg Chalmers (2005)

Prizemoney: $US1m

Epson Tour

Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic

Wildhorse Golf Course, Pendleton, Oregon

Australians in the field: Jess Whitting, Soo Jin Lee, Sarah Yamaki Branch

Recent champion: Pornanong Phatlum

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: $US250,000

HotelPlanner Tour

Vierumäki Finnish Challenge supported by Finnish Golf Union

Cooke Course, Vierumäki, Finland

2:30pm* Tom Power Horan

3:30pm* Hayden Hopewell

10:20pm* Sam Jones (NZ)

Recent champion: Christofer Blomstrand

Past Aussie winners: Marcus Fraser (2003)

Prizemoney: €300,000

LET Access Series

Ladies Slovak Golf Open

TALE Ski Golf & Hotel Resort, Slovakia

8:47pm* Belinda Ji

8:58pm* Abbie Teasdale

9:09pm Justice Bosio

Recent champion: Tina Mazarino

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: €50,000

Photos: Monica Marchesani (Green); Getty Images (Day)