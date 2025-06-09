Aussies on Tour: Fox wins with ‘shot of my life’ - PGA of Australia

A stalemate that required a change of hole mid-playoff produced the “best shot I’ve ever hit” as Kiwi Ryan Fox claimed a second PGA TOUR win in his past four starts at the RBC Canadian Open.

Tied for the lead entering the final round just three weeks after his breakthrough win at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Fox was stuck in neutral for much of Sunday at TPC Toronto.

One-under through 13 holes and bogey free, the 38-year-old threatened to become victim to a Sam Burns buzzsaw, the American matching the low round of the week – 8-under 62 – to post 18-under.

A three-time winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, Fox converted from 21 feet at the par-3 14th and then drew to within one of Burns with a brilliant wedge into three feet at the par-4 15th.

He squandered a birdie chance from just outside eight feet at the par-4 17th but found enough of the left edge of the hole at the par-5 18th to force a playoff with Burns.

Both made pars the first two trips back down 18 before greens staff change the hole location for the third playoff hole, an adjustment on-course commentator Wayne Riley had never seen his decorated playing and television careers.

After another halved hole, Fox stepped up and hit 3-wood from 269 yards at the fourth playoff hole to just seven feet.

“That shot I hit on 18 … probably the best shot I've ever hit."@RyanFoxGolfer sealed the deal with this shot on the fourth playoff hole @RBCCanadianOpen. pic.twitter.com/Nmx4kojXRt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 8, 2025

While he would miss his eagle try, his proximity to the hole elicited a three-putt from Burns, tapping in for birdie as New Zealand’s All Whites soccer team raucously cheered on from an adjacent marquee.

“It’s the best shot I’ve ever hit in my life. There’s nothing close to that,” said Fox.

“We had a couple scrappy holes there, and then to hit the shot I hit on 18 on the fourth playoff, it was pretty surreal.

“Sam probably let me off the hook three-putting there, but I felt like I put pressure on him with that shot.

“It was pretty cool to have a nice little tap-in there and kind of soak it all in.”

Already through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the All Whites defeated African champions Ivory Coast 1-0 in Toronto on Saturday, Fox thrilled to have his countrymen in the crowd so far from home.

“To have the Kiwi support out there, it was great. They were there all day,” said Fox, who has rocketed from 119th to 32nd in the Official World Golf Ranking in the past four weeks.

“We seem to have a lot of weeks where random Kiwis pop up, and to have the All Whites say, ‘Hey, is there any chance we can come out and watch on Sunday?’ was really cool.

“To be able to meet them all there at the end and get a photo with them was pretty special.”

As our ‘adopted Aussie’ claimed victory, there were a host of notable performances from Australians around the world.

Robyn Choi continues to make good use of limited playing opportunities on the LPGA Tour with a tie for 11th at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Marc Leishman followed up from qualifying for the US Open with a tie for 10th at LIV Golf Virginia and Maddison Hinson-Tolchard earned her best result on the Ladies European Tour with a tie for eighth at the Tenerife Ladies Open in Spain.

Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR

RBC Canadian Open

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, North Course, Ontario

1 Ryan Fox (NZ) 66-66-64-66—262 $US1.764m

Won on fourth hole of sudden-death playoff

MC Harrison Endycott 67-71—138

MC Karl Vilips 73-69—142

MC Aaron Baddeley 70-72—142

LPGA Tour

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer

Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, New Jersey

1 Jennifer Kupcho 68-64-66—198 $US262,500

T11 Robyn Choi 68-66-70—204 $30,575

T26 Karis Davidson 69-68-70—207 $15,906

T54 Sarah Kemp 71-69-71—211 $5,481

MC Sarah Jane Smith 74-69—143

MC Fiona Xu (NZ) 73-72—145

MC Su Oh 73-75—148

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Virginia presented by MAADEN

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia

1 Joaquín Niemann 67-68-63—198 $US4m

T10 Marc Leishman 67-71-66—204 $361,000

T19 Ben Campbell (NZ) 72-73-62—207 $235,000

T23 Cameron Smith 70-70-68—208 $193,333

43 Danny Lee (NZ) 69-72-73—214 $128,000

46 Lucas Herbert 75-73-68—216 $125,000

T50 Matt Jones 75-75-70—220 $56,667

PGA TOUR Champions

American Family Insurance Championship

TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin

1 T. Bjørn/D. Clarke 59-58-64—181 $US300,000

6 B. Langer/S. Alker (NZ) 66-57-63—186 $75,000

T10 C. Percy/D. Bransdon 63-59-67—189 $43,500

T10 S. Appleby/M. Wright 63-63-63—189 $43,500

T12 S. Allan/G. Chalmers 65-61-64—190 $36,000

T15 T. Jaidee/B. Jones 62-64-65—191 $26,375

T15 M. Hensby/R. Green 61-62-68—191 $26,375

T15 R. Pampling/J. Senden 64-62-65—191 $26,375

DP World Tour

KLM Open

The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands

1 Connor Syme 65-72-66-70—273 €408,798.36

T26 Jason Scrivener 68-75-69-73—285 €19,701.33

T26 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 70-72-72-71—285 €19,701.33

MC Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 76-74—150

MC David Micheluzzi 76-76—152

MC Daniel Gale 83-75—158

WD Danny List 77

Ladies European Tour

Tenerife Women’s Open

Abama Golf, Tenerife, Spain

1 Sara Kouskova 71-68-69-71—279 €75,000

T8 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 72-71-72-68—283 €11,250

T8 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 73-69-68-73—283 €11,250

T30 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 73-74-73-70—290 €4,494.44

T49 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 72-73-70-78—293 €2,450

MC Kirsten Rudgeley 76-73—149

MC Kelsey Bennett 76-77—153

Japan Golf Tour

BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup

Shishido Hills Country Club West Course

1 Taiga Semikawa 68-69-69-66—272 ¥30m

Won on first hole of sudden-death playoff

T24 Brad Kennedy 69-71-70-72—282 ¥1.35m

T62 Michael Hendry (NZ) 72-72-74-74—292 ¥336,000

Epson Tour

FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship

Battle Creek Country Club, Battle Creek, Michigan

1 Samantha Wagner 68-70-65—203 $US33,750

T25 Jennifer Elliott 70-72-70—212 $2,034

MC Soo Jin Lee 70-79—149

MC Jess Whitting 79-73—152

HotelPlanner Tour

Swiss Challenge

Golf Sempach, Lucerne, Switzerland

1 Félix Mory 67-68-68-69—272 €48,000

Won in sudden-death playoff

T36 Sam Jones (NZ) 67-73-70-73—283 €1,890

MC Hayden Hopewell 71-75—146

LET Access Series

Montauban Ladies Open

Golf de Montauban, France

1 Reina Fujikawa 70-68-71—209 €7,200

Won in sudden-death playoff

T4 Belinda Ji 69-72-70—211 €1,524.38

T14 Abbie Teasdale 74-66-73—213 €774.90

T25 Justice Bosio 71-74-70—215 €598.50

T35 Stephanie Bunque 74-71-72—217 €475.50

T43 Kristalle Blum 71-69-79—219 €382.50

T58 Amy Walsh 74-72-86—232 €135

Korn Ferry Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am

Thornblade Club and Carolina Country Club

1 Austin Smotherman 65-62-66-67—260 $US180,000

MC Harry Hillier (NZ) 72-72—144

MC Rhein Gibson 77-77—154

Korean PGA Tour

Baeksong Holdings-Asiad CC Busan Open

Asiad Country Club, Busam, South Korea

1 Hongtaek Kim 70-69-66-68—273

T45 Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 72-71-73-73—289

MC Changgi Lee (NZ) 76-73—149

MC Wonjoon Lee 74-75—149

MC Junseok Lee 77-74—151

Sunshine Tour

The Mopani Zambia Open

Nkana Golf Club, Kitwe, Zambia

1 Samuel Simpson 72-65-71-69—277

T53 Austin Bautista 72-72-73-76—293