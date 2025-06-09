Aussies on Tour: Fox wins with ‘shot of my life’ - PGA of Australia

A stalemate that required a change of hole mid-playoff produced the “best shot I’ve ever hit” as Kiwi Ryan Fox claimed a second PGA TOUR win in his past four starts at the RBC Canadian Open.
Tied for the lead entering the final round just three weeks after his breakthrough win at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Fox was stuck in neutral for much of Sunday at TPC Toronto.
One-under through 13 holes and bogey free, the 38-year-old threatened to become victim to a Sam Burns buzzsaw, the American matching the low round of the week – 8-under 62 – to post 18-under.
A three-time winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, Fox converted from 21 feet at the par-3 14th and then drew to within one of Burns with a brilliant wedge into three feet at the par-4 15th.
He squandered a birdie chance from just outside eight feet at the par-4 17th but found enough of the left edge of the hole at the par-5 18th to force a playoff with Burns.
Both made pars the first two trips back down 18 before greens staff change the hole location for the third playoff hole, an adjustment on-course commentator Wayne Riley had never seen his decorated playing and television careers.
After another halved hole, Fox stepped up and hit 3-wood from 269 yards at the fourth playoff hole to just seven feet.
While he would miss his eagle try, his proximity to the hole elicited a three-putt from Burns, tapping in for birdie as New Zealand’s All Whites soccer team raucously cheered on from an adjacent marquee.
“It’s the best shot I’ve ever hit in my life. There’s nothing close to that,” said Fox.
“We had a couple scrappy holes there, and then to hit the shot I hit on 18 on the fourth playoff, it was pretty surreal.
“Sam probably let me off the hook three-putting there, but I felt like I put pressure on him with that shot.
“It was pretty cool to have a nice little tap-in there and kind of soak it all in.”
Already through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the All Whites defeated African champions Ivory Coast 1-0 in Toronto on Saturday, Fox thrilled to have his countrymen in the crowd so far from home.
“To have the Kiwi support out there, it was great. They were there all day,” said Fox, who has rocketed from 119th to 32nd in the Official World Golf Ranking in the past four weeks.
“We seem to have a lot of weeks where random Kiwis pop up, and to have the All Whites say, ‘Hey, is there any chance we can come out and watch on Sunday?’ was really cool.
“To be able to meet them all there at the end and get a photo with them was pretty special.”
As our ‘adopted Aussie’ claimed victory, there were a host of notable performances from Australians around the world.
Robyn Choi continues to make good use of limited playing opportunities on the LPGA Tour with a tie for 11th at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Marc Leishman followed up from qualifying for the US Open with a tie for 10th at LIV Golf Virginia and Maddison Hinson-Tolchard earned her best result on the Ladies European Tour with a tie for eighth at the Tenerife Ladies Open in Spain.
Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
Results
PGA TOUR
RBC Canadian Open
TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, North Course, Ontario
1 Ryan Fox (NZ) 66-66-64-66—262 $US1.764m
Won on fourth hole of sudden-death playoff
MC Harrison Endycott 67-71—138
MC Karl Vilips 73-69—142
MC Aaron Baddeley 70-72—142
LPGA Tour
ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer
Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, New Jersey
1 Jennifer Kupcho 68-64-66—198 $US262,500
T11 Robyn Choi 68-66-70—204 $30,575
T26 Karis Davidson 69-68-70—207 $15,906
T54 Sarah Kemp 71-69-71—211 $5,481
MC Sarah Jane Smith 74-69—143
MC Fiona Xu (NZ) 73-72—145
MC Su Oh 73-75—148
LIV Golf
LIV Golf Virginia presented by MAADEN
Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia
1 Joaquín Niemann 67-68-63—198 $US4m
T10 Marc Leishman 67-71-66—204 $361,000
T19 Ben Campbell (NZ) 72-73-62—207 $235,000
T23 Cameron Smith 70-70-68—208 $193,333
43 Danny Lee (NZ) 69-72-73—214 $128,000
46 Lucas Herbert 75-73-68—216 $125,000
T50 Matt Jones 75-75-70—220 $56,667
PGA TOUR Champions
American Family Insurance Championship
TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin
1 T. Bjørn/D. Clarke 59-58-64—181 $US300,000
6 B. Langer/S. Alker (NZ) 66-57-63—186 $75,000
T10 C. Percy/D. Bransdon 63-59-67—189 $43,500
T10 S. Appleby/M. Wright 63-63-63—189 $43,500
T12 S. Allan/G. Chalmers 65-61-64—190 $36,000
T15 T. Jaidee/B. Jones 62-64-65—191 $26,375
T15 M. Hensby/R. Green 61-62-68—191 $26,375
T15 R. Pampling/J. Senden 64-62-65—191 $26,375
DP World Tour
KLM Open
The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands
1 Connor Syme 65-72-66-70—273 €408,798.36
T26 Jason Scrivener 68-75-69-73—285 €19,701.33
T26 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 70-72-72-71—285 €19,701.33
MC Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 76-74—150
MC David Micheluzzi 76-76—152
MC Daniel Gale 83-75—158
WD Danny List 77
Ladies European Tour
Tenerife Women’s Open
Abama Golf, Tenerife, Spain
1 Sara Kouskova 71-68-69-71—279 €75,000
T8 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 72-71-72-68—283 €11,250
T8 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 73-69-68-73—283 €11,250
T30 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 73-74-73-70—290 €4,494.44
T49 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 72-73-70-78—293 €2,450
MC Kirsten Rudgeley 76-73—149
MC Kelsey Bennett 76-77—153
Japan Golf Tour
BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup
Shishido Hills Country Club West Course
1 Taiga Semikawa 68-69-69-66—272 ¥30m
Won on first hole of sudden-death playoff
T24 Brad Kennedy 69-71-70-72—282 ¥1.35m
T62 Michael Hendry (NZ) 72-72-74-74—292 ¥336,000
Epson Tour
FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship
Battle Creek Country Club, Battle Creek, Michigan
1 Samantha Wagner 68-70-65—203 $US33,750
T25 Jennifer Elliott 70-72-70—212 $2,034
MC Soo Jin Lee 70-79—149
MC Jess Whitting 79-73—152
HotelPlanner Tour
Swiss Challenge
Golf Sempach, Lucerne, Switzerland
1 Félix Mory 67-68-68-69—272 €48,000
Won in sudden-death playoff
T36 Sam Jones (NZ) 67-73-70-73—283 €1,890
MC Hayden Hopewell 71-75—146
LET Access Series
Montauban Ladies Open
Golf de Montauban, France
1 Reina Fujikawa 70-68-71—209 €7,200
Won in sudden-death playoff
T4 Belinda Ji 69-72-70—211 €1,524.38
T14 Abbie Teasdale 74-66-73—213 €774.90
T25 Justice Bosio 71-74-70—215 €598.50
T35 Stephanie Bunque 74-71-72—217 €475.50
T43 Kristalle Blum 71-69-79—219 €382.50
T58 Amy Walsh 74-72-86—232 €135
Korn Ferry Tour
BMW Charity Pro-Am
Thornblade Club and Carolina Country Club
1 Austin Smotherman 65-62-66-67—260 $US180,000
MC Harry Hillier (NZ) 72-72—144
MC Rhein Gibson 77-77—154
Korean PGA Tour
Baeksong Holdings-Asiad CC Busan Open
Asiad Country Club, Busam, South Korea
1 Hongtaek Kim 70-69-66-68—273
T45 Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 72-71-73-73—289
MC Changgi Lee (NZ) 76-73—149
MC Wonjoon Lee 74-75—149
MC Junseok Lee 77-74—151
Sunshine Tour
The Mopani Zambia Open
Nkana Golf Club, Kitwe, Zambia
1 Samuel Simpson 72-65-71-69—277
T53 Austin Bautista 72-72-73-76—293