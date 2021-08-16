Aussies on Tour: Drewitt secures return to PGA TOUR


It took until the final round of his 42nd start but New South Welshman Brett Drewitt has secured his return to the PGA TOUR.

The final day of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season is one of the most emotionally-charged in all of golf. Lives are changed and dreams are dashed yet for 25 players their drive to reach golf’s grandest stage is realised.

It is a stage that Drewitt has reached once before in 2017 but the Inverell native has now earned a second crack and he did so in dramatic fashion.

Beginning the week of the Pinnacle Bank Championship 22nd on the moneylist, Drewitt strung together a run of four consecutive birdies in a second round of 4-under 67 to make the cut.

By doing so he all but guaranteed his place in the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR season but the 30-year-old endured a nervous wait to see whether he could hold his position.

Weekend rounds of 74-74 saw Drewitt finish tied for 63rd but dropped only two spots to end the regular season that began in January 2020 in 24th place and safely inside the 25.

The highlight of Drewitt’s season was a maiden Korn Ferry Tour title at the Lincoln Land Championship last September and he finished inside the top-25 on 12 occasions and was top-10 seven times, winning $US319,164 in the process.

Curtis Luck is the only other Australian to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour finals having finished the regular season in 67th position and will be vying for one of 25 further PGA TOUR cards to be handed out at the completion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

The PGA TOUR regular season also concluded over the weekend with Adam Scott’s playoff near-miss at the Wyndham Championship propelling him into the FedEx Cup Playoffs along with five fellow Aussies (Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Cam Davis, Matt Jones and Jason Day).

Victorian Bryden Macpherson recorded his best finish on the European Tour with a tie for 21st at the Cazoo Classic at London Golf Club and David McKenzie shot 67 in the final round to finish tied for sixth at the Champions Tour’s Shaw Charity Classic.

As the men’s seasons are reaching their conclusion the women are gearing up for their final major of the year, this week’s AIG Women’s Open.

Kiwi Lydia Ko continued her strong Olympic form to finish runner-up at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open with Ladies European Tour regular Whitney Hillier the best of the Aussies in a tie for 15th, a continuation of her good recent results in the Rose Ladies Series.

In the US Robyn Choi enhanced her chances of graduating to the LPGA Tour in 2022 with a third-place finish at the Four Winds Invitational on the Symetra Tour.

Runner-up in the same event last year, Choi’s finish elevated her to 26th on the moneylist and within reach of the top 10 who are awarded LPGA Tour cards at season’s end.

Results

PGA TOUR

Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

Winner  Kevin Kisner                       65-68-66-66—265            $US1.152m

T2           Adam Scott                       66-70-64-65—265            $389,440

T37        Cameron Percy                67-67-68-70—272            $26,560

T70        Matt Jones                        69-68-69-74—280            $12,992

MC         John Senden                     67-71—138

MC         Rhein Gibson                     66-72—138

MC         Aaron Baddeley                73-72—145                       

Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna

The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska

Winner  David Skinns                      67-67-69-67—270           

T21        Jamie Arnold                    67-73-66-72—278           

T49        Curtis Luck                        70-68-75-70—283           

T63        Brett Drewitt                     73-67-74-74—288           

MC         Harrison Endycott           75-67—142

MC         Steven Alker                     74-71—145

MC         Brett Coletta                     74-72—146

MC         Ryan Ruffels                      75-71—146

MC         Nick Voke                          69-77—146

European Tour

Cazoo Classic

London GC, Ash, Kent, England

Winner  Calum Hill                           68-67-70-67—272            €189,360

T13        Ryan Fox (NZL)                  71-67-70-70—278            €16,373

T21        Bryden Macpherson       74-67-69-69—279            €12,689

T35        Maverick Antcliff             68-68-74-71—281            €8,667

MC         Josh Geary                         72-72—144

MC         Deyen Lawson                  72-72—144

MC         Scott Hend                        76-69—145

MC         Wade Ormsby                  75-71—146

MC         Daniel Hillier                     75-73—148

MC         Jake McLeod                     75-73—148

LPGA Tour

Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open

Dumbarnie Links, Scotland

Winner  Ryann O’Toole                  68-71-68-64—271            €191,684

2             Lydia Ko (NZL)                   70-72-69-63—274            €89,257

T15        Whitney Hillier                 72-69-75-65—281            €19,602

T34        Katherine Kirk                  72-72-70-71—285           

T34        Su Oh                                  73-72-68-72—285            €8,330

65           Stephanie Kyriacou        73-72-71-78—294            €3,451

MC         Hannah Green                  73-74—147

MC         Minjee Lee                        74-76—150

MC         Sarah Kemp                      78-74—152

Challenge Tour

Made in Esbjerg Challenge

Esbjerg Golfklub, Esbjerg, Denmark

Winner  Ricardo Gouveia               69-71-69-67—276            €32,000

T64        Blake Windred                 74-69-74-76—293            €530

Symetra Tour

Four Winds Invitational

South Bend Country Club, South Bend, Indiana

Winner  Lilia Vu                                68-69-67—204   $US30,000

3             Robyn Choi                       69-70-68—207   $14,102

T14        Soo Jin Lee                        72-69-71—212   $3,172

T55        Julienne Soo                     69-74-79—222   $822

MC         Julianne Alvarez               71-79—150

MC         Hira Naveed                      78-73—151

MC         Stephanie Na                    76-75—151

Japan LPGA

NEC Karuizawa 72 Golf Tournament

Karuizawa 72 Golf (North Cse), Nagano

Tournament reduced to 27 holes

Winner  Sakura Koiwai                   64-34—98           ¥10.8m

MC         Karis Davidson                 75

LET Access Series

Anna Nordqvist Vasteras Open

Vasteras Golf Club, Sweden

Winner  Nayeon Eum                      66-70-72—208   €5,600

T32        Kristalle Blum                   81-74-72—227 €490

T51        Victoria Fricot                   71-81-79—231   €296

MC         Amy Walsh                        75-81—156

Champions Tour

Shaw Charity Classic

Canyon Meadows G&CC, Alberta, Canada

Winner  Doug Barron                      64-64-64—192  

T6           David McKenzie               68-64-67—199  

T13        Rod Pampling                   70-67-65—202  

T44        Robert Allenby                 71-71-67—209  


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

#BigFella40 | The Aussie larrikin
Aussies on Tour: Drewitt secures return to PGA TOUR
#BigFella40 | A daughter’s perspective
‘I never thought he’d miss’: Resurgent Scott suffers playoff heartbreak