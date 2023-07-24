 Aussies on Tour: Day one of four top-five finishes - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Day one of four top-five finishes


Jason Day’s runner-up result at The Open Championship was just one of four top-five finishes logged by Aussies around the world.

Day shot 2-under 69 in the final round at Royal Liverpool Golf Club to earn a tie for second six shots back of American Brian Harman and tied with Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka and Tom Kim.

In the process, the 2015 US PGA champion became just the ninth player in the history of men’s championship golf to finish second in all four majors, joining an illustrious group that includes Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman, Louis Oosthuizen, Craig Wood and Dustin Johnson.

Injury-free for the first time in many years, Day is projected to move to No.21 in the Official World Golf Rankings, his highest position in almost four years to the day.

A winner at the AT&T Byron Nelson two months ago, the 35-year-old again has the belief that he can add to his major tally.

“Obviously you want to win every week, but the majors are the ones that you want to win,” said a drenched Day after a rain-soaked final round.
“People ask how many tournaments you’ve got, but they always look at how many major championships you’ve got, as well.

“At some point I’m going to get off one and get my second one.”

Another who has shown a penchant for majors early in her career is Gabi Ruffels.

Ruffels solidified her place at the top of the Epson Tour’s Race For The Card standings with a third-place finish at the Twin Bridges Championship in New York, finishing just one shot outside of the playoff won by American Jenny Bae, her second win in just three starts.

Queensland’s Robyn Choi shot the equal-best round of the day in the final round to finish tied for fifth, her third top-10 finish in her past four starts to climb to No.18 in the season-long points race.

The Australasian presence was strong too on the LET Access Series.

A tie for third at the Trust Golf Links Series at Ramside Hall Golf Club in England is Stephanie Bunque’s best international result as Kelsey Bennett and New Zealand’s Hanee Song earned a share of sixth, four shots from the winner Lianna Bailey.

Veteran Sarah Kemp teamed up with Canadian Alena Sharp to shoot 60 in the final round and finish eighth at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Karis Davidson and Daniel Darquea three shots further back in a tie for 13th.

Results

The Open Championship
Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake, England
1             Brian Harman                    67-65-69-70—271            €2,692,272
T2           Jason Day                           72-67-69-69—277            €973,368.51
T33        Adam Scott                        72-73-71-69—285            €75,484.58
T33        Cameron Smith                 72-72-68-73—285            €75,484.58
T41        Min Woo Lee                    71-68-72-75—286            €52,701.22
T52        Ryan Fox (NZ)                    78-67-69-74—288            €38,978.12
MC         Lucas Herbert                    71-76—147
MC         Travis Smyth                      78-72—150
MC         Daniel Hillier (NZ)             78-73—151
MC         Haydn Barron                    74-77—151
MC         David Micheluzzi               77-75—152
MC         Connor McKinney             76-77—153
MC         Harrison Crowe (a)           76-80—156

PGA TOUR
Barracuda Championship
Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California
1             Akshay Bhatia                   (+6)-(+8)-(+17)-(+9)—40                $US684,000
Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff
T28        Jason Scrivener                 (+8)-(+6)-(+7)-(+9)—30    $27,170
MC         Aaron Baddeley                (+5)-(+5)—10
MC         Harrison Endycott             (+7)-(-2)—5
MC         Geoff Ogilvy                       (+6)-(-2)—4

LPGA Tour
Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan
1             C. Knight/E. Szokol           69-61-62-65—257            $US326,872 ea
8             S. Kemp/A. Sharp             69-64-71-60—264            $38,404 ea
T13        K. Davidson/D. Darquea 71-66-68-62—267            $22,777 ea
T26        H. Green/S. Oh                 71-66-72-62—271            $8,580 ea
MC         S.J. Smith/L. Ridderstrom              69-69—138

LET Access Series
Trust Golf Links Series Ramside Hall
Ramside Hall GC, England
1             Lianna Bailey                     71-67-75—213   €6,400
T3           Stephanie Bunque            70-72-73—215   €2,270
T6           Kelsey Bennett                  70-74-73—217   €1,240
T6           Hanee Song (NZ)              72-72-73—217   €1,240
T11        Wenyung Keh (NZ)           70-76-73—219   €766.67
T25        Kristalle Blum                    73-75-76—224   €505.33
MC         Amy Walsh                         76-77—153
MC         Stefanie Hall                      79-74—153
MC         Munchin Keh (NZ)            75-78—153

Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
Highland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Missouri
1             Pierceson Coody               63-68-65-67—263            $US180,000
T32        Curtis Luck                         68-69-64-71—272            $6,350
T67        Rhein Gibson                     68-66-71-75—280            $3,930
T74        Dimi Papadatos                 71-67-71-74—283            $3,800
MC         Brett Drewitt                     70-71—141
MC         Steven Bowditch               77-87—164

Ladies European Tour
La Sella Open
La Sella Golf, Spain
1             Nuria Iturrioz      68-70-67—205   €150,000
Won in sudden death playoff
T35        Momoka Kobori (NZ)       69-71-76—216   €7,550
T46        Kirsten Rudgeley               71-75-72—218   €4,728.57

Challenge Tour
Big Green Egg German Challenge
Wittelsbacher Golfclub, Neuburg an der Donau, Germany
1             Francesco Laporta            69-70-70-72—281            €40,000
MC         Jordan Zunic       72-75—147
MC         Hayden Hopewell             77-78—155

PGA TOUR CANADA
Commissionaires Ottawa Open
Eagle Creek Golf Club, Dunrobin, Ontario
1             Stuart Macdonald            70-67-63-65—265
Won on the fourth hole of sudden death playoff
T35        Jason Hong          72-68-65-71—276
MC         Jack Trent            70-73—143
MC         Cory Crawford    71-72—143

Epson Tour
Twin Bridges Championship
Pinehaven Country Club, Guilderland, New York
1             Jenny Bae            65-69-73—207   $US30,000
Won on the fifth hole of sudden death playoff
3             Gabriela Ruffels 69-69-70—208   $13,711
T5           Robyn Choi         69-75-66—210   $7,838
T13        Amelia Garvey (NZ)          69-72-72—213   $3,329
T13        Cassie Porter      67-74-72—213   $3,329
T26        Hira Naveed        69-70-76—215   $1,915

Photos: Courtesy of Epson Tour (Choi, Ruffels), Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images (Day), Golf NSW (Bunque)


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Two-way tie at Yamba Pro-Am
Aussies on Tour: Day one of four top-five finishes
Jason Day second as Brian Harman wins The Open
Jason Day chasing history at The Open
Media Centre