Aussies on Tour: Day one of four top-five finishes - PGA of Australia

Jason Day’s runner-up result at The Open Championship was just one of four top-five finishes logged by Aussies around the world.
Day shot 2-under 69 in the final round at Royal Liverpool Golf Club to earn a tie for second six shots back of American Brian Harman and tied with Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka and Tom Kim.
In the process, the 2015 US PGA champion became just the ninth player in the history of men’s championship golf to finish second in all four majors, joining an illustrious group that includes Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman, Louis Oosthuizen, Craig Wood and Dustin Johnson.
Injury-free for the first time in many years, Day is projected to move to No.21 in the Official World Golf Rankings, his highest position in almost four years to the day.
A winner at the AT&T Byron Nelson two months ago, the 35-year-old again has the belief that he can add to his major tally.
“Obviously you want to win every week, but the majors are the ones that you want to win,” said a drenched Day after a rain-soaked final round.
“People ask how many tournaments you’ve got, but they always look at how many major championships you’ve got, as well.
“At some point I’m going to get off one and get my second one.”
Another who has shown a penchant for majors early in her career is Gabi Ruffels.
Ruffels solidified her place at the top of the Epson Tour’s Race For The Card standings with a third-place finish at the Twin Bridges Championship in New York, finishing just one shot outside of the playoff won by American Jenny Bae, her second win in just three starts.
Queensland’s Robyn Choi shot the equal-best round of the day in the final round to finish tied for fifth, her third top-10 finish in her past four starts to climb to No.18 in the season-long points race.
The Australasian presence was strong too on the LET Access Series.
A tie for third at the Trust Golf Links Series at Ramside Hall Golf Club in England is Stephanie Bunque’s best international result as Kelsey Bennett and New Zealand’s Hanee Song earned a share of sixth, four shots from the winner Lianna Bailey.
Veteran Sarah Kemp teamed up with Canadian Alena Sharp to shoot 60 in the final round and finish eighth at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Karis Davidson and Daniel Darquea three shots further back in a tie for 13th.
Results
The Open Championship
Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake, England
1 Brian Harman 67-65-69-70—271 €2,692,272
T2 Jason Day 72-67-69-69—277 €973,368.51
T33 Adam Scott 72-73-71-69—285 €75,484.58
T33 Cameron Smith 72-72-68-73—285 €75,484.58
T41 Min Woo Lee 71-68-72-75—286 €52,701.22
T52 Ryan Fox (NZ) 78-67-69-74—288 €38,978.12
MC Lucas Herbert 71-76—147
MC Travis Smyth 78-72—150
MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 78-73—151
MC Haydn Barron 74-77—151
MC David Micheluzzi 77-75—152
MC Connor McKinney 76-77—153
MC Harrison Crowe (a) 76-80—156
PGA TOUR
Barracuda Championship
Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California
1 Akshay Bhatia (+6)-(+8)-(+17)-(+9)—40 $US684,000
Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff
T28 Jason Scrivener (+8)-(+6)-(+7)-(+9)—30 $27,170
MC Aaron Baddeley (+5)-(+5)—10
MC Harrison Endycott (+7)-(-2)—5
MC Geoff Ogilvy (+6)-(-2)—4
LPGA Tour
Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan
1 C. Knight/E. Szokol 69-61-62-65—257 $US326,872 ea
8 S. Kemp/A. Sharp 69-64-71-60—264 $38,404 ea
T13 K. Davidson/D. Darquea 71-66-68-62—267 $22,777 ea
T26 H. Green/S. Oh 71-66-72-62—271 $8,580 ea
MC S.J. Smith/L. Ridderstrom 69-69—138
LET Access Series
Trust Golf Links Series Ramside Hall
Ramside Hall GC, England
1 Lianna Bailey 71-67-75—213 €6,400
T3 Stephanie Bunque 70-72-73—215 €2,270
T6 Kelsey Bennett 70-74-73—217 €1,240
T6 Hanee Song (NZ) 72-72-73—217 €1,240
T11 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 70-76-73—219 €766.67
T25 Kristalle Blum 73-75-76—224 €505.33
MC Amy Walsh 76-77—153
MC Stefanie Hall 79-74—153
MC Munchin Keh (NZ) 75-78—153
Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
Highland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Missouri
1 Pierceson Coody 63-68-65-67—263 $US180,000
T32 Curtis Luck 68-69-64-71—272 $6,350
T67 Rhein Gibson 68-66-71-75—280 $3,930
T74 Dimi Papadatos 71-67-71-74—283 $3,800
MC Brett Drewitt 70-71—141
MC Steven Bowditch 77-87—164
Ladies European Tour
La Sella Open
La Sella Golf, Spain
1 Nuria Iturrioz 68-70-67—205 €150,000
Won in sudden death playoff
T35 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 69-71-76—216 €7,550
T46 Kirsten Rudgeley 71-75-72—218 €4,728.57
Challenge Tour
Big Green Egg German Challenge
Wittelsbacher Golfclub, Neuburg an der Donau, Germany
1 Francesco Laporta 69-70-70-72—281 €40,000
MC Jordan Zunic 72-75—147
MC Hayden Hopewell 77-78—155
PGA TOUR CANADA
Commissionaires Ottawa Open
Eagle Creek Golf Club, Dunrobin, Ontario
1 Stuart Macdonald 70-67-63-65—265
Won on the fourth hole of sudden death playoff
T35 Jason Hong 72-68-65-71—276
MC Jack Trent 70-73—143
MC Cory Crawford 71-72—143
Epson Tour
Twin Bridges Championship
Pinehaven Country Club, Guilderland, New York
1 Jenny Bae 65-69-73—207 $US30,000
Won on the fifth hole of sudden death playoff
3 Gabriela Ruffels 69-69-70—208 $13,711
T5 Robyn Choi 69-75-66—210 $7,838
T13 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 69-72-72—213 $3,329
T13 Cassie Porter 67-74-72—213 $3,329
T26 Hira Naveed 69-70-76—215 $1,915
Photos: Courtesy of Epson Tour (Choi, Ruffels), Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images (Day), Golf NSW (Bunque)