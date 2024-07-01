Aussies on Tour: Davis stunned by second PGA TOUR title - PGA of Australia

An emotional Cam Davis has credited two weeks of hypnotherapy for the sudden form reversal that has yielded a second win at the PGA TOUR’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Three years after holing a bunker shot on the 71st hole and emerging victorious from a three-man playoff for his breakthrough win, Davis could not hide the enormity of his second victory at Detroit Golf Club, the first player with multiple wins at the event.

With putts repeatedly burning the edge of the hole and a lasered second shot into the par-5 14th that somehow dribbled into the water, it looked as though the golf gods would conspire against Davis.

Fellow Australian Min Woo Lee (69) made a back-nine charge to earn a share of the lead at 18-under but made bogey on the final hole when his approach shot finished in the rough behind the green and he was unable to get up-and-down for par.

Davis, too, needed to scramble from the rough on 18 for a 2-under 70 to claim the clubhouse lead at 18-under.

He did that with a superb chip from right of the green and then looked on in shock from the range as American Akshay Bhatia (72) three-putted for the first time all week on the 72nd hole to hand the Aussie a one-shot win.

Ranked 77th in the FedEx Cup standings entering the week and without a top-10 finish all season, Davis was at a loss to explain a form reversal that resulted in victory.

“From where I was a couple of weeks ago to today, just completely different person,” said the 29-year-old from Sydney.

“This is a little emotional actually. I wouldn’t wish what happened to Akshay on anyone, but I’ve done a lot of grinding to kind of get myself out of a hole and just all of a sudden to do that, it’s pretty good.”

Dub (again) in Detroit 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/RW37jg41tG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 30, 2024

While he described his playoff win over countryman Adam Scott at US Open qualifying as a “little shining moment”, Davis revealed that it has been his recent visits to a hypnotherapist that has unlocked his love for the game again.

At the urging of his wife, Jonika, Davis began seeing a hypnotherapist two weeks ago and is adamant in the role that it has played in earning a long-awaited second win.

“My career trajectory was not where I wanted it,” added Davis, who has been working with Canadian-based coach Ralph Bauer for the past year.

“It’d been a long time since I’d won and I felt like I wasn’t playing anywhere near good enough golf to keep up with the best players in the game.

“We’ve only been working together for a couple of weeks and I’ve gone from almost disliking the game to feeling like I’ve got a bit of that magic back, so it’s made a huge difference.

“I can entirely put it down to fact that my team’s had my back through every dark day I’ve had over the last couple of couple of months to Grace, who’s helped me through it all and got me back on a really good path.

“I’ve got a lot of people to thank, but definitely the biggest turnaround has happened with the hypnotherapy.”

In addition to the 1-2 finish in Detroit, there were Aussies in contention across the globe this past week.

Richard Green remains in the hunt as the US Senior Open was forced into a Monday finish due to dangerous weather while Grace Kim paired with American Auston Kim for a tie for fifth at the LPGA Tour Dow Championship.

David Micheluzzi rebounded from some indifferent form of late for a top-10 finish at the Italian Open, Rhein Gibson shot 63 in rounds two and four to be tied for eighth on the Korn Ferry Tour and Cassie Porter is projected to move to second on the Epson Tour Race For The Card after a tie for seventh at the Dream First Bank Charity Classic.

Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

1 Cam Davis 68-66-66-70—270 $US1.656m

T2 Min Woo Lee 68-68-66-69—271 $616,400

T67 Ryan Fox (NZ) 71-67-76-71—285 $19,412

T72 Aaron Baddeley 68-70-72-76—286 $18,768

MC Tim Wilkinson (NZ) 74-70—144

MC Harrison Endycott 74-71—145

PGA TOUR Champions

US Senior Open

Newport Country Club, Newport, Rhode Island

Round 4 to be completed Monday due to dangerous weather

1 Hiroyuki Fujita 63-66-67—196

3 Richard Green 63-67-69—199

T8 Steven Alker (NZ) 71-67-67—205

T14 Cameron Percy 70-65-70—205

T25 Mark Hensby 75-63-74—212

T25 Michael Long (NZ) 72-69-70-68—279

T40 Greg Chalmers 72-70-70—212

T45 Stuart Appleby 67-74-71—212

T57 Michael Wright 68-72-73—213

T60 Mathew Goggin 66-73-77—216

MC Rod Pampling 67-78—145

MC Richard Lee (NZ) 73-73—146

LPGA Tour

Dow Championship

Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan

1 Atthaya Thitikul/Ruoning Yin 64-66-66-62—258 $US364,572 ea

T5 Grace Kim/Auston Kim 67-61-69-65—262 $60,177

T17 Hira Naveed/Sofia Garcia 69-64-70-62—265 $19,206

T27 Lydia Ko (NZ)/Danielle Kang 71-62-72-63—268 $9,322

MC Gabriela Ruffels/Esther Henseleit 69-65—134

MC Stephanie Kyriacou/Olivia Cowan 68-66—134

MC Robyn Choi/Minji Kang 71-64—135

MC Sarah Kemp/Alena Sharp 74-65—139

DP World Tour

Italian Open

Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima, Italy

1 Marcel Siem 69-68-66-71—274 €516,774.24

Won in sudden-death playoff

T10 David Micheluzzi 70-68-69-70—277 €45,141.75

T10 Sam Jones (NZ) 72-68-68-69—277 €45,141.75

MC Haydn Barron 70-73—143

MC Jason Scrivener 74-71—145

MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 70-77—147

Ladies European Tour

VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open

Golfpark Holzhausern, Switzerland

1 Alice Hewson 68-69-65—202 €45,000

Won in sudden-death playoff

T19 Kelsey Bennett 71-68-69—208 €4,230

T34 Kirsten Rudgeley 66-72-72—210 €2,385

T43 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 72-72-68—212 €1,656

T56 Whitney Hillier 69-73-75—217 €1,110

MC Amy Walsh 77-80—157

Korn Ferry Tour

Memorial Health Championship

Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Illinois

1 Max McGreevy 63-66-62-69—260

T8 Rhein Gibson 69-63-69-63—264

MC Brett Drewitt 69-72—141

Challenge Tour

Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge

Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France

1 Joel Moscatel 71-67-66-70—274 €43,200

Won in sudden-death playoff

T10 Jeff Guan 69-65-72-73—279 €5,670

T29 Andrew Martin 74-68-73-68—283 €2,160

T50 Hayden Hopewell 71-71-76-68—286 €1,096.20

MC Tom Power Horan 74-76—150

MC Connor McKinney 78-73—151

Epson Tour

Dream First Bank Charity Classic

Buffalo Dunes Golf Course, Garden City, Kansas

T7 Cassie Porter 69-73-68—210

T14 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 69-71-71—211

T22 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 70-72-71—213

MC Amy Chu 69-78—147

MC Soo Jin Lee 71-78—149

Korean PGA Tour

Biz Play-Wonder Club Open

Club 72 Country Club (Sky Cse), Korea

1 Heo In-hoe 66-68-68-65—267

T7 Junseok Lee 67-67-67-71—272

T52 Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 64-71-72-74—281

T69 Kevin Chun (NZ) 70-70-76-69—285

PGA TOUR Americas

ATB Classic

Northern Bear Golf Club, Strathcona County, Alberta

1 Frederik Kjettrup 68-68-67-69—272 $US40,500

T8 Grant Booth 70-68-72-68—278

T33 Karl Vilips 65-73-74-72—284

MC Harry Hillier (NZ) 72-74—146

LET Access Series

MoreGolf Mastercard Open

Varbergs Golf Klubb, Sweden

1 Kajsa Arwefjall 70-69-67—206 €6,400

T10 Belinda Ji (a) 70-69-77—216 ——-

T32 Hanee Song (NZ) 73-75-74—222 €484

MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 76-75—151

MC Munchin Keh (NZ) 76-76—152