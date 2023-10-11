Aussies on Tour: Davis eyeing big win in Vegas - PGA of Australia

Australian Cam Davis will be hoping to match form with good fortune when he seeks a second PGA TOUR title at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas.

Davis is one of four Aussies in the field at TPC Summerlin, Scottsdale-based PGA Professional Craig Hocknull earning the sixth PGA TOUR start of his career by winning the PGA of America’s Southwest section championship.

Davis is without a win since his victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit more than two years ago but possesses a formline that will have Vegas bookmakers salivating.

Outright third in his most recent start at the Fortinet Championship, Davis boasts four top-10 finishes in his past five starts and has made the cut each of the four times he has played TPC Summerlin.

His best finish is a tie for 27th two years ago but ahead of his return home for both the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open, will be hoping to bring a second PGA TOUR title in his carry-on.

.@camdavisgolf is locked in for the summer of golf 🔒 — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) October 5, 2023

As Davis chases a second PGA TOUR win, Scott Hend returns to Macau looking for a third victory at the SJM Macao Open.

Returning to the Asian Tour for the first time since 2017, Macau will welcome 16 Aussies and Kiwi pair Ben Campbell and Nick Voke to Macau Golf and Country Club.

Hend was victorious in both 2013 and 2015 and finished second in 2014 so will be able to draw upon plenty of good memories.

Joining Hend and co in Macau is Min Woo Lee, his sister Minjee Lee leading the Aussie charge at the LPGA Tour event in Shanghai.

The LPGA Buick Shanghai has not been played since Danielle Kang won for the second straight year in 2019 and Lee, Grace Kim and Karis Davidson will make up the Australian contingent this week.

Regarded as one of the toughest tests in all of professional golf, the Japan Open also tees off on Thursday morning where Adam Scott and amateur Jeffrey Guan join Japan Golf Tour regulars Brad Kennedy, Anthony Quayle and Adam Bland.

This week also marks the final individual event of the LIV Golf season, with our own Cameron Smith leading the points race heading into LIV Golf Jeddah.

A two-time winner this season, Smith leads from Americans Talor Gooch and Bryson DeChambeau and as aspirations to claim the individual crown in convincing fashion.

“That’s kind of the mindset every week is to come here to win, so I don’t think it’s really any different to any other week,” said Smith.

“For sure there’s a little bit more up for grabs this week. You have to acknowledge that and really get on your toes and just try and go out there and win the tournament. I think it’s the same as every other week. But more to play for.”

Round 1 tee times AEDT

PGA TOUR

Shriners Children’s Open

TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

12.50am* Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat, Harrison Endycott

1.34am Lucas Herbert, Robert Streb, Andrew Landry

1.34am* Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis, Scott Stallings

7.30am* Michael Gligic, Peter Kuest, Craig Hocknull

Defending champion: Tom Kim

Past Aussie winners: Greg Norman (1986), Stuart Appleby (2003), Andre Stolz (2004), Rod Pampling (2016)

TV times: Live 12.30am-4am Friday on Fox Sports 505; Live 4am-11am Friday on Fox Sports 503; Live 12.30am-4am Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 4am-11am Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 8am-11am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503.

DP World Tour

acciona Open de España

Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

6.20pm Marcus Kinhult, Tapio Pulkkanen, Jason Scrivener

6.20pm* Adri Arnaus, Daniel Hillier (NZ), Tom McKibbin

Defending champion: Jon Rahm

Past Aussie winners: Rodger Davis (1990)

TV times: Live 11pm-4am Thursday, Friday; Live 10.30pm-3am Saturday; Live 10pm-3am Sunday on Fox Sports 503.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Buick Shanghai

Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, People’s Republic of China

12.21pm* Lauren Coughlin, Karis Davidson, Stephanie Meadow

12.54pm Sei Young Kim, Lydia Ko (NZ), Patty Tavatanakit

1.27pm* Moriya Jutanugarn, Grace Kim, Gabriella Then

1.38pm Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin, Rose Zhang

Defending champion: Danielle Kang (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

TV times: Live 2pm-7pm Thursday, Friday on Fox Sports 503; Live 2pm-7pm Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 2pm-7pm Sunday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo Sports.

Asian Tour

SJM Macao Open

Macau Golf and Country Club, Macau

9.50am Hun Pui In (a), Douglas Klein, Jeremy Gandon

9.55am* Scott Hend, Min Woo Lee, Taichi Kho

10.10am Pawin Ingkhapradit, Chikkarangappa S, Andrew Dodt

10.15am* Zach Murray, Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Yikeun Chang

10.20am Jack Thompson, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam, Michael Maguire

10.25am* Micah Lauren Shin, Chapchai Nirat, Marcus Fraser

10.30am Mardan Mamat, Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Josh Younger

10.40am John Lyras, Dodge Kemmer, Matt Killen

11am Kartik Sharma, Nick Voke (NZ)

11.05am* Natipong Srithong, Ben Campbell (NZ), Tom Power-Horan

2.50pm* Rashid Khan, Ollie Roberts, Terry Pilkadaris

3pm* Turk Pettit, Terrence Ng, Kevin Yuan

3.05pm Todd Sinnott, Sarit Suwannarut, Ian Snyman

3.10pm* David Gleeson, SSP Chawrasia, Justin Quiban

3.15pm Sam Brazel, David Drysdale, Angelo Que

4pm* MJ Viljoen, Harrison Gilbert-Wong, K P Lin

Defending champion: Gaganjeet Bhullar (2017)

Past Aussie winners: Kane Webber (2006), David Gleeson (2008), Scott Hend (2013, 2015)

TV times: Live 4pm-8pm Thursday on Fox Sports 506; Live 4pm-8pm Friday on Fox Sports 507; 8.30pm-10.30pm Saturday on Fox Sports 503; 7.30pm-9.30pm Sunday on Fox Sports 503.

Japan Golf Tour

Japan Open Golf Championship

Ibaraki Country Club (West Cse)

9.55am Riku Uze (a), Adam Bland, Taichi Nabetani

10.20am* Lee Sang Hee, Akuryu Iwasaki, Brad Kennedy

1.25pm Kohei Okada (a), Anthony Quayle, Mikumu Horikawa

1.35pm Yasuka Migakawa, Adam Scott, Takumi Kanaya

1.45pm Jeffrey Guan (a), Riki Kawamoto, Takahiro Hatachi

Defending champion: Yasuka Hanamigawa (a)

Past Aussie winners: Craig Parry (1997), Paul Sheehan (2006)

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Jeddah

Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Saudi Arabia

Australasians in the field: Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan, Danny Lee (NZ)

Defending champion: Brooks Koepka

Past Aussie winners: Nil

TV times: Live 8pm-1am Friday, Saturday and Sunday on 7 Plus

Challenge Tour

Hainan Open

Danzhou Ancient Saltern Golf Club, Hainan Island, China

Australasians in the field: Kieran Muir (NZ)

Defending champion: Francesco Laporta (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

PGA TOUR Champions

SAS Championship

Prestonwood CC, Cary, North Carolina

Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Stuart Appleby, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling, John Senden

Defending champion: Fred Couples

Past Aussie winners: Nil

TV times: Live 5am-8am Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 5am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503.

Photo: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images