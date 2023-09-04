 Aussies on Tour: Career firsts for Rudgeley, Wilkin - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Career firsts for Rudgeley, Wilkin


West Australian Kirsten Rudgeley and Queensland’s Aaron Wilkin both registered career firsts to lead the Australian contingent around the world this past week.

Rudgeley missed the playoff at the Women’s Irish Open by just one stroke in her return to the Ladies European Tour as Wilkin secured his maiden international victory at the BRG Open Golf Championship Da Nang on the Asian Development Tour.

A month back at home in Perth working with coach Craig Bishop transferred to results immediately who with nine holes to play was in contention for a breakthrough LET title.

The LET rookie made a hot start with five birdies on her front nine but dropped shots at 12 and 13 to lose touch with the leaders.

The top of the leaderboard was again within reach when she birdied both 15 and 16 but her 5-under 67 on Sunday would leave her one shot out of the playoff ultimately won by Denmark’s Smilla Tarning Soenderby (62) with an eagle at the first extra hole.

Rudgeley’s total of 15-under par earned her outright fourth, her best finish on the Ladies European Tour and a timely rise to 37th in the Race to Costa Del Sol standings.

“I’m proud of myself, it’s my first year,” Rudgeley said of her best result since turning professional late last year.

“I’m happy I went back home as it sorted a few things out.
“It was a solid week; I didn’t do too much wrong. It was my first time in this situation as well and good to be able to push all the way to the end.

“I loved it and it was good to be in contention.”

It took the round of the day for Wilkin to play his way into contention in Vietnam.

Trailling fellow Australian Deyen Lawson by seven strokes heading into the final round of the 54-hole event, Wilkin’s 7-under 65 saw him assume the clubhouse lead after starting the day in ninth position.

The 2022 Queensland PGA champion had to endure an anxious wait but when Lawson (73) failed to find a birdie at either of his final two holes, Wilkin was able to celebrate his maiden victory on international soil.

“I think I was seven back after yesterday. I knew I had to go low, but I didn’t think it was out of my reach,” said Wilkin.

“I played to my game plan. It doesn’t always go the way you map it out but today it did, so I’m pretty happy with that.

“I’ve been struggling with my putting and I’ve been waiting for a day when they all go in. They didn’t all go in today but they pretty much did.

“I had some good par saves and then I holed the putt on the last which was probably a bit lucky.

“I was nervous and my hands were shaking.”

Sara Kemp’s tie for 21st was the best of the Aussies at the Portland Classic on the LPGA Tour while Jason Scrivener shot a second 5-under 65 for the week to climb into a tie for 36th at the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour.

Results

Asian Development Tour
BRG Open Golf Championship Da Nang
Da Nang Golf Resort (Nicklaus Cse), Vietnam
1             Aaron Wilkin                      73-68-65—206   $US17,500
2             Deyen Lawson                   68-66-73—207   $11,500
T15        Jack Murdoch                    73-69-72—214   $1,237.50
MC         Peter Wilson                      75-72—147
MC         Kade McBride                    68-79—147
MC         Harrison Gilbert-Wong    78-72—150

LPGA Tour
Portland Classic
Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Oregon
1             Chanettee Wannasaen    68-66-65-63—262           
T21        Sarah Kemp                       66-71-69-69—275           
T26        Grace Kim                           70-69-67-70—276           
MC         Hannah Green                   70-72—142
MC         Stephanie Kyriacou          74-70—144
MC         Karis Davidson                   73-71—144
MC         Lydia Ko (NZ)                     72-72—144
MC         Su Oh                                  75-76—151

DP World Tour
Omega European Masters
Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
1             Ludvig Aberg                      64-67-66-64—261            €425,000
T36        Jason Scrivener                 68-65-73-65—271            €17,000
T63        Daniel Hillier (NZ)             70-65-75-70—280            €6,000
MC         Blake Windred    77-71—148

Ladies European Tour
KPMG Women’s Irish Open
Dromoland Castle, County Clare, Ireland
1             Smilla Tarning Soenderby              71-67-72-62—272            €60,000
4             Kirsten Rudgeley                              67-71-68-67—273            €18,000
MC         Wenyung Keh (NZ)                          73-78—151
MC         Momoka Kobori (NZ)                      73-79—152

Japan Golf Tour
Fuji Sankei Classic
Fujizakura Country Club, Yamanashi
1             Takumi Kanaya                  68-68-69-67—272            ¥22m
T52        Brad Kennedy                    68-76-73-76—293            ¥279,840
MC         Andrew Evans                   74-73—147
MC         Anthony Quayle                71-79—150
MC         Brendan Jones                  76-76—152
MC         Dylan Perry                        81-74—155

PGA TOUR Canada
CRMC Championship
Dragun’s Dutch Legacy Championship Course, Brainerd, Minnesota
1             Yi Cao                   66-62-65-65—258
T30        Jason Hong          66-71-72-65—274
MC         Jack Trent            71-72—143
MC         Cory Crawford    73-75—148

Photos: Tristan Jones/LET (Rudgeley), Asian Development Tour (Wilkin)


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Aussies on Tour: Career firsts for Rudgeley, Wilkin
Taylor completes ‘dream’ win at PNG Senior Open
Deniliquin musters golf stars for inaugural Pro-Am
Chant leads rain-interrupted PNG Senior Open
Media Centre