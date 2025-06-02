Aussies on Tour: Bosio, Percy suffer playoff heartbreak - PGA of Australia

Two Australians have come up agonisingly short of victory over the weekend, with both Victorian Cameron Percy and Queenslander Justice Bosio losing in playoffs on the PGA TOUR Champions and Ladies European Tour (LET) Access Series respectively.

For Percy, the T2 finish at the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa marks a third top-10 finish this year in his quest for a maiden Tour victory.

Finishing the week tied with European legends Søren Kjeldsen and Miguel Angel Jiménez at the top on 17-under, Percy lost out to a Jiménez birdie on the first extra hole.

Similarly chasing a milestone maiden victory, rookie professional Bosio looked to be in control at the Santander Golf Tour – AVILA event tied for the lead with one round to play.

A final day charge from Mexico’s Alejandra Llaneza (64) however, resulted in another three-way playoff, which Llaneza won with birdie on the first extra hole.

Fellow Australians Stephanie Bunque and Abbie Teasdale finished in a share of eighth at 4-under, five shots back of Bosio.

Elsewhere, West Australian Hannah Green was Australia’s best finish at the US Women’s Open, finishing T12 at 1-under – her best finish at the event – six shots adrift of eventual winner Maja Stark.

“I felt like I hit the ball really well. I hit a couple loose shots coming in into the back nine. The bogeys on 16 and 17 kind of hurt, but overall, a solid week,” said Green after her final round at Erin Hills.

“I feel like on some of the days and some of the rounds I got a lot out of the round, and then some days I didn’t and left things out there, which I guess always happens at major championships.

“It was nice to build on some form though, we obviously have KPMG (Women’s PGA Championship) coming up soon as well, hopefully I can take it into those events.”

Results

US Women’s Open

Erin Hills, Erin, Wisconsin

1 Maja Stark 70-69-70-72-281 $US2.4m

T12 Hannah Green 72-70-73-72-287 $229,198

T22 Minjee Lee 73-69-71-77-290 $110,035

T26 Lydia Ko (NZ) 73-71-73-74-291 $91,570

MC Steph Kyriacou 74-75

MC Grace Kim 72-78

MC Gabi Ruffels 73-78

MC Jennifer Elliot 78-76

PGA TOUR

the Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

1 Scottie Scheffler 70-70-68-70-278 $US4m

T20 Ryan Fox (NZ) 72-72-73-73-290 $250,666.67

T31 Adam Scott 79-69-73-72-293 $114,857.14

T49 Min Woo Lee 76-71-76-75-298 $53,000

MC Cam Davis 78-78

DP World Tour

Austrian Alpine Open

Gut Altentann GC, Salzburg, Austria

1 Nicolai Von Dellinghausen 65-66-65-65-261 €411,818.41

T17 Daniel Gale 68-66-69-69-272 €30,232.32

T27 Danny List 71-66-64-73-274 €21,559.91

T37 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 66-67-70-73-276 €15,746.00

MC David Micheluzzi 67-74

MC Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 74-68

MC Jason Scrivener 73-69

MC Elvis Smylie 71-71

PGA TOUR Champions

Principal Charity Classic

Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

1 Miguel Angel Jiménez 63-66-70-199 $US300,000

T2 Cameron Percy 64-67-68-199

T6 Michael Wright 66-68-68-202

T8 Mark Hensby 72-68-63-203

T18 Steve Allan 69-66-71-206

T24 Greg Chalmers 73-70-65-208

T32 David Bransdon 70-69-70-209

T62 Richard Green 70-69-75-214

T69 Brendan Jones 74-72-71-217

T72 John Senden 76-70-73-219

Korn Ferry Tour

UNC Health Championship

Raleigh Country Club, Raleigh, North Carolina

1 Trace Crowe 68-62-64-65-259 $US180,000

T43 Harry Hillier (NZ) 66-69-72-68-275

MC Harrison Endycott 70-68

WD Rhein Gibson 73

Japan Golf Tour

Road to the British Open Mizuno Open

JFE Setonaikai Golf Club, Okayama

1 Mikiya Akutsu 67-69-68-71-275 ¥20,000,000

T30 Michael Hendry (NZ) 70-68-74-74-286 ¥610,000

T50 Brad Kennedy 69-70-78-73-290 ¥255,428

LET Access Series

Santander Golf Tour – AVILA

Naturavila Golf, Spain

1 Alejandra Llaneza 74-69-64-207

T2 Justice Bosio 67-70-70-207

T8 Stephanie Bunque 72-71-69-212

T8 Abbie Teasdale 74-70-68-212

MC Belinda Ji 78-71

MC Kristalle Blum 79-77

HotelPlanner Tour

Challenge de Cadiz

Iberostar Real Golf Novo Sancti Petri, Cadiz, Spain

1 Rocco Repetto Taylor 66-72-69-68-275 €48,000.00

MC Hayden Hopewell 75-72

MC Sam Jones (NZ) 75-72

Sunshine Tour

Gary and Vivienne Player Challenge

Benoni Country Club, Gauteng, South Africa

1 Malcolm Mitchell 67-66-71-204

T8 Austin Baustista 70-67-71-208