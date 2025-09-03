Aussies on Tour: Bennett to make US debut - PGA of Australia

She is one of two Kelseys drafted into Team Nadaud as Mollymook’s Kelsey Bennett prepares to make her professional debut on US soil at this week’s Aramco Houston Championship in Texas.
A stand-alone event on the Ladies European Tour, the Aramco Houston Championship boasts a sprinkling of American players, including Danielle Kang, Alison Lee and Brianna Navarrosa.
After qualifying fourth for the match play section of the 2022 US Women’s Amateur, Bennett went down to Navarrosa in the Round of 16 at the third extra hole.
Three years on, Bennett returns to the US with five top-10 finishes in her rookie season on the LET and ranked No.255 in the world.
The 25-year-old was selected to join the team led by France’s Nastasia Nadaud and which also includes England’s Liz Young and Kelsey Macdonald from Scotland.
It is a return of sorts too for Oklahoma State University alumni Maddison Hinson-Tolchard who is part of Celine Boutier’s team while Sarah Kemp is chasing a second team win for 2025 having been part of the Danielle Du Toit-led team that won the PIF London Championship last month.
The past three Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winners – David Micheluzzi, Kazuma Kobori and Elvis Smylie – are teeing it up along with Jason Scrivener and New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier at the Amgen Irish Open and Steve Allan and Richard Green will be chasing more PGA TOUR Champions success as two of the 11 Aussies playing the Stifel Charity Classic in Missouri.
Photo: Tristan Jones/LET
Round 1 tee times AEST
DP World Tour
Amgen Irish Open
The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland
5:20pm David Micheluzzi
9:40pm* Kazuma Kobori (NZ)
10:10pm* Elvis Smylie
10:20pm Daniel Hillier (NZ)
10:50pm* Jason Scrivener
Recent champion: Rasmus Hojgaard
Past Aussie winners: Brett Rumford (2004), Lucas Herbert (2021)
Prizemoney: $US6m
TV times: Live 5pm-10pm Thursday; Live 10pm-3am Friday; Live 9:30pm-2:30am Saturday, Sunday on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 503.
Ladies European Tour
Aramco Houston Championship
Golfcrest Country Club, Houston, Texas
11:42pm* Kelsey Bennett
12:47am* Amelia Garvey (NZ)
12:59am Momoka Kobori (NZ)
1:23am Sarah Kemp
1:47am Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
Recent champion: Alexandra Forsterling
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: $US1m
TV times: Live 4am-8am Saturday; Live 3am-7am Sunday, Monday on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 505.
PGA TOUR Champions
Stifel Charity Classic
Norwood Hills Country Club, St Louis, Missouri
Australians in the field: Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, Brendan Jones, Rod Pampling, Cameron Percy, John Senden, Michael Wright.
Recent champion: Y.E. Yang
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: $US2.1m
TV times: Live 4am-7am Saturday; Live 5am-8am Sunday, Monday on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 503.
HotelPlanner Tour
GAC Rosa Challenge Tour
Rosa Golf Club, Konopiska, Poland
8:15pm Tom Power Horan
9:15pm Sam Jones (NZ)
10:05pm Hayden Hopewell
Recent champion: Angel Ayora
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: €300,000
Japan Golf Tour
Lopia Fujisankei Classic
Fujizakura Country Club, Yamanashi
8:30am Michael Hendry (NZ)
1pm Brad Kennedy
Recent champion: Hirata Noriaki
Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1973, 1974), Paul Sheehan (2004)
Prizemoney: ¥110m
LET Access Series
Rose Ladies Open
Hanbury Manor Marriot Hotel & Country Club, England
Australians in the field: Whitney Hillier, Justice Bosio, Belinda Ji, Kristalle Blum, Abbie Teasdale
Recent champion: Helen Briem
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: €65,000
Legends Tour
European Legends Cup
Real Nuevo Club Golf, Basozabal, Spain
Australasians in the field: Scott Hend, Mark Brown (NZ), Stephen Leaney, Michael Long (NZ)
Recent champion: Adilson da Silva
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Korean PGA Tour
KPGA Founders Cup
Golf Zone County Yeongam 45
10:18am Sungjin Yeo (NZ)
10:29am Junseok Lee
10:56am Changgi Lee (NZ)
1:51pm Won Joon Lee
Recent champion: Guntaek Koh
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: KRW700m
Sunshine Tour
SunBet Challenge – Wild Coast Sun
Wild Coast Sun Country Club
4pm Austin Bautista
Recent champion: Jaco Ahlers
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prizemoney: R2m