Aussies on Tour: Bennett to make US debut - PGA of Australia

She is one of two Kelseys drafted into Team Nadaud as Mollymook’s Kelsey Bennett prepares to make her professional debut on US soil at this week’s Aramco Houston Championship in Texas.

A stand-alone event on the Ladies European Tour, the Aramco Houston Championship boasts a sprinkling of American players, including Danielle Kang, Alison Lee and Brianna Navarrosa.

After qualifying fourth for the match play section of the 2022 US Women’s Amateur, Bennett went down to Navarrosa in the Round of 16 at the third extra hole.

Three years on, Bennett returns to the US with five top-10 finishes in her rookie season on the LET and ranked No.255 in the world.

The 25-year-old was selected to join the team led by France’s Nastasia Nadaud and which also includes England’s Liz Young and Kelsey Macdonald from Scotland.

It is a return of sorts too for Oklahoma State University alumni Maddison Hinson-Tolchard who is part of Celine Boutier’s team while Sarah Kemp is chasing a second team win for 2025 having been part of the Danielle Du Toit-led team that won the PIF London Championship last month.

The past three Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winners – David Micheluzzi, Kazuma Kobori and Elvis Smylie – are teeing it up along with Jason Scrivener and New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier at the Amgen Irish Open and Steve Allan and Richard Green will be chasing more PGA TOUR Champions success as two of the 11 Aussies playing the Stifel Charity Classic in Missouri.

Round 1 tee times AEST

DP World Tour

Amgen Irish Open

The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland

5:20pm David Micheluzzi

9:40pm* Kazuma Kobori (NZ)

10:10pm* Elvis Smylie

10:20pm Daniel Hillier (NZ)

10:50pm* Jason Scrivener

Recent champion: Rasmus Hojgaard

Past Aussie winners: Brett Rumford (2004), Lucas Herbert (2021)

Prizemoney: $US6m

TV times: Live 5pm-10pm Thursday; Live 10pm-3am Friday; Live 9:30pm-2:30am Saturday, Sunday on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 503.

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Houston Championship

Golfcrest Country Club, Houston, Texas

11:42pm* Kelsey Bennett

12:47am* Amelia Garvey (NZ)

12:59am Momoka Kobori (NZ)

1:23am Sarah Kemp

1:47am Maddison Hinson-Tolchard

Recent champion: Alexandra Forsterling

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: $US1m

TV times: Live 4am-8am Saturday; Live 3am-7am Sunday, Monday on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 505.

PGA TOUR Champions

Stifel Charity Classic

Norwood Hills Country Club, St Louis, Missouri

Australians in the field: Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, Brendan Jones, Rod Pampling, Cameron Percy, John Senden, Michael Wright.

Recent champion: Y.E. Yang

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: $US2.1m

TV times: Live 4am-7am Saturday; Live 5am-8am Sunday, Monday on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 503.

HotelPlanner Tour

GAC Rosa Challenge Tour

Rosa Golf Club, Konopiska, Poland

8:15pm Tom Power Horan

9:15pm Sam Jones (NZ)

10:05pm Hayden Hopewell

Recent champion: Angel Ayora

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: €300,000

Japan Golf Tour

Lopia Fujisankei Classic

Fujizakura Country Club, Yamanashi

8:30am Michael Hendry (NZ)

1pm Brad Kennedy

Recent champion: Hirata Noriaki

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1973, 1974), Paul Sheehan (2004)

Prizemoney: ¥110m

LET Access Series

Rose Ladies Open

Hanbury Manor Marriot Hotel & Country Club, England

Australians in the field: Whitney Hillier, Justice Bosio, Belinda Ji, Kristalle Blum, Abbie Teasdale

Recent champion: Helen Briem

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: €65,000

Legends Tour

European Legends Cup

Real Nuevo Club Golf, Basozabal, Spain

Australasians in the field: Scott Hend, Mark Brown (NZ), Stephen Leaney, Michael Long (NZ)

Recent champion: Adilson da Silva

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Korean PGA Tour

KPGA Founders Cup

Golf Zone County Yeongam 45

10:18am Sungjin Yeo (NZ)

10:29am Junseok Lee

10:56am Changgi Lee (NZ)

1:51pm Won Joon Lee

Recent champion: Guntaek Koh

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: KRW700m

Sunshine Tour

SunBet Challenge – Wild Coast Sun

Wild Coast Sun Country Club

4pm Austin Bautista

Recent champion: Jaco Ahlers

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: R2m