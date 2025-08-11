Aussies on Tour: Allan joins greats with third Champions Tour win - PGA of Australia

Victorian Steve Allan has joined a select group of some of the greats of Australian golf with a third PGA TOUR Champions win of the season at the Boeing Classic.

Trailing former Open Champion Stewart Cink by four strokes at the start of the final round in Washington, Allan didn’t take the lead until he got up-and-down from the bunker for birdie on the 18th hole to round out a 7-under 65 and post 15-under par.

It was then a waiting game, Cink making par at both of his final holes to come up one stroke short and secure Allan his third title in his past 13 starts in just his second year on the seniors circuit.

Given he hadn’t won anywhere since the 2002 Australian Open in his home state, it’s a run the 51-year-old is finding hard to fathom.

“I can’t explain it actually,” Allan said immediately after his victory.

“I would have probably laughed if you told me I would have won three times. I definitely thought that I had a win in me, but I wouldn’t have said three.

“I think I found a bit of a groove with my swing. I think I’m more aware of what I’m doing wrong when it goes wrong.

“I had a fairly tough few years there so when things do start to go wrong there, I’m not panicking anymore.

“Beginning of last year I had a few tournaments where I didn’t play very well, so I’m going into today, just let it happen.

“I’m not trying to force it, I’m not trying to push it, I’m just trying to play.”

Making it look easy 💪



Steve Allan makes birdie after this bunker shot to take the solo lead on No. 18 @BoeingClassic. pic.twitter.com/MthDy93rNG — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) August 10, 2025

Allan becomes just the fifth Australian with three or more wins in a single season on the Champions Tour, joining Peter Thomson (nine wins in 1985), Bruce Crampton (seven wins in 1986, four wins in 1987), David Graham (three wins in 1997) and Graham Marsh (three wins in 1997).

Allan’s earlier wins came at The Galleri Classic at Mission Hills in March and the DICK’S Open last month in New York, his latest victory taking his prizemoney haul for the year past the million-dollar mark.

Given the quality of company he now keeps on the Champions Tour, Allan began the final round with few expectations that a third win was in the offing.

“With Stewart being in that position, he could win by just having a really good round and we just have to sort of play well,” he added.

“In some ways it frees you up because you’re not really thinking about winning, you’re just trying to have a good round.

“When I birdied the ninth I saw that he hadn’t jumped out ahead, so it was going to be a chance so just had to knuckle down and played pretty well on the back nine.

“A couple long putts were really good to help me make easy pars after not good approach shots and then rolled in a few birdies.”

"There's a lot of jackets in golf. It's nice to have one."@SAllan66 gets to add to his wardrobe thanks to the trophy @BoeingClassic 😂 pic.twitter.com/hpLc1iRlU1 — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) August 11, 2025

As Allan added to his winning tally, David Micheluzzi made a welcome return to form on the DP World Tour.

With just one top-20 finish to his name since the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January, Micheluzzi bounced back from two early bogeys to shoot 1-under 71 in the final round of the Nexo Championship in Scotland and move up eight spots into a tie for 10th.

Jason Day is the lone Aussie left in the FedEx Cup Playoffs after the FedEx St Jude Championship saw Min Woo Lee and Cam Davis both bow out.

Dropping from 37th to 44th, Day now has work to do to qualify for the Tour Championship reserved for the top 30 after the BMW Championship, Kiwi Ryan Fox needing a small jump from his current position of 32nd.

Photo: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR

FedEx St Jude Championship

TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

1 Justin Rose 64-66-67-67—264 $US3.6m

T50 Ryan Fox (NZ) 72-71-68-69—280 $49,300

T50 Cam Davis 69-72-67-72—280 $49,300

T56 Jason Day 71-68-71-72—282 $45,800

T68 Min Woo Lee 76-72-72-70—290 $41,200

DP World Tour

Nexo Championship

Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

1 Grant Forrest 71-66-71-72—280 €401,607.28

T10 David Micheluzzi 71-71-75-71—288 €43,783.07

T31 Elvis Smylie 73-72-75-73—293 €17,095.15

T42 Jason Scrivener 76-71-77-70—294 €12,756.94

MC Kazuma Kobori 74-78—152

MC Danny List 78-79—157

MC Daniel Gale 83-78—161

MC Brett Coletta 80-82—162

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Chicago

Bolingbrook Golf Club, Chicago

1 Dean Burmester 68-65-71—204 $US4m

T13 Marc Leishman 71-69-70—210 $311,250

T25 Lucas Herbert 69-71-72—212 $187,500

T29 Cameron Smith 71-73-69—213 $165,000

T47 Ben Campbell (NZ) 73-70-74—217 $121,500

T49 Matt Jones 75-69-74—218 $60,000

51 Danny Lee (NZ) 72-71-76—219 $60,000

Ladies European Tour

PIF London Championship

Centurion Club, England

1 Laura Fuenfstueck 67-70-72—209 €192,997.13

T25 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 72-71-74—217 €14,950.84

T30 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 72-75-71—218 €12,030.16

T49 Kirsten Rudgeley 73-74-75—222 €5,194.84

T49 Kelsey Bennett 71-73-78—222 €5,194.84

T59 Sarah Kemp 75-74-75—224 €3,924.28

PGA TOUR Champions

Boeing Classic

The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Washington

1 Steve Allan 68-68-65—201

T14 Brendan Jones 69-73-67—209

T14 Steven Alker (NZ) 67-68-74—209

T30 Michael Wright 71-73-69—213

T30 Stuart Appleby 69-73-71—213

T37 David Bransdon 72-74-68—214

T62 Richard Green 71-71-79—221

T65 Rod Pampling 70-76-76—222

T71 Mark Hensby 77-74-73—224

T73 John Senden 73-76-77—226

DQ Greg Chalmers 69-71

Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank Championship

The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska

1 Christo Lamprecht 67-67-65-66—265 $US180,000

T18 Harry Hillier (NZ) 65-68-68-73—274 $13,538

T28 Rhein Gibson 68-70-68-71—277 $6,491

HotelPlanner Tour

Irish Challenge

Killeen Castle, Co. Meath, Ireland

1 Oihan Guillamoundeguy 71-67-69-70—277 €48,000

MC Hayden Hopewell 76-70—146

MC Sam Jones (NZ) 76-73—149

MC Tom Power Horan 77-76—153

LET Access Series

Ahlsell Trophy by Destination Jonkoping

Gränna Golfklubb, Sweden

1 Amaia Latorre 72-70-66—208 €7,200

T13 Abbie Teasdale 74-71-71—216 €831.60

T45 Belinda Ji 73-75-76—224 €279

MC Justice Bosio 77-74—151

Sunshine Tour

FNB Eswatini Challenge

Arabella Country Club, Eswatini, South Africa

1 Michael Hollick 68-64-68—200

T19 Austin Bautista 69-66-73—208

PGA TOUR Americas

BioSteel Championship

Ambassador Golf Club, Windsor, Ontario

1 Michael Brennan 61-65-65-64—255 $40,500

MC Tony Chen 68-68—136

MC Grant Booth 69-70—139