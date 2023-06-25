Aussies keep going low at Travelers - PGA of Australia

The Australians in contention at the Travelers Championship went low, but so too did almost everyone else around them in the third round at TPC River Highlands today.

Adam Scott (65) will head into the final day in a tie for fourth place, six shots behind the leader, American Keegan Bradley, whose three-round total of 21-under-par was just one stroke off the PGA Tour’s all-time record after 54 holes.

Min Woo Lee is a shot behind Scott in equal seventh at 14-under after also shooting a 65 today, while his third-round playing partner Lucas Herbert (66) is at 13-under in a tie for 12th.

In the top 10 in three of his last five starts, Scott started the third round with back-to-back birdies with his only slip-up coming at the par-five 13th where his approach shot finished over the back of the green.

He moved back to five-under for the day with a three at the drivable par-four 15th.

Like his fellow Aussie, Min Woo Lee’s card featured six birdies and a bogey. He won his personal duel with Herbert thanks to a birdie on the final hole.

Jason Day (66) climbed to a share of 26th at nine-under, while Cam Davis (71) is five shots further back.

Third-Round Leaderboard

Keegan Bradley 62-63-64—189 (-21)

Chez Reavie 64-63-63—190 (-20)

Patrick Cantlay 65-68-61—194 (-16)

Rickie Fowler 70-65-60—195 (-15)

Adam Scott 62-68-65—195 (-15)

Denny McCarthy 60-65-70—195 (-15)

Other Australian Scores

Min Woo Lee 66-65-65 – 196 (-14, T7)

Lucas Herbert 67-64-66 – 197 (-13, T12)

Jason Day 71-64-66 – 201 (-9, T26)

Cam Davis 65-70-71 – 206 (-4, T59)