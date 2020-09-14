Aussies Abroad: 14 September

Our Aussies were flying the flag all over the world this week with top 10s recorded at the year’s second women’s major and in Portugal.
Jason Scrivener flew the flag proudly in Portugal this week, the ultra-consistent West Aussie notching another impressive top 10, his fifth top 25 result on the European Tour this year.
At the year’s second women’s major Kiwi Lydia Ko led the charge for the Australasians by claiming outright sixth place after a final round of 66, ahead of Katherine Kirk and Minjee Lee who took different routes to the top 10 but both were more than deserving.
World No.5 Lee roared home with a Sunday 67, while Kirk gave herself a shot at a maiden major title on Sunday with matching 67s on Friday and Saturday.
But our #AussieOfTheWeek winner came from Switzerland this week, as rookie pro Steph Kyriacou’s fairytale introduction to the top level continues with closing rounds of 66 and 65.
The St Michael’s member backed up last week’s top five with a maiden runner-up in just her fifth career start as a professional.
So for finishing in the top handful in three of her last six LET starts, we had no choice but to award Steph Kyriacou with our latest #AussieOfTheWeek crown!
LPGA TOUR
ANA Inspiration
Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, California
Won by Mirim Lee (KOR) at -15 in a playoff over Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda
6 – Lydia Ko, -10, 69-74-69-66
T7 – Minjee Lee, -9, 71-69-72-67
T7 – Katherine Kirk, -9, 72-67-67-73
T15 – Gabi Ruffels (am), -7, 71-68-71-71
T62 – Hannah Green, +5, 69-74-74-76
MC – Su Oh, +6, 72-78
LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR
Swiss Ladies Open
Golfpark Holzhausern, Switzerland
Won by Amy Boulden (WAL) at -17 by three shots
2 – Steph Kyriacou, -14, 71-66-65
T24 – Whitney Hillier, -3, 71-70-72
MC – Amy Walsh, +6, 76-74
PGA TOUR
Safeway Open
Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa, California
Won by Stewart Cink (USA) at -21 by two shots
T23 – Cameron Percy, -14, 64-68-68-74
T36 – Cameron Davis, -12, 71-68-70-67
T36 – Tim Wilkinson, -12, 67-68-68-73
73 – Rhein Gibson, +3, 73-66-76-76
MC – Aaron Baddeley, -4, 72-68
MC – John Senden, +2, 72-74
EUROPEAN TOUR
Portugal Masters
Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura
Won by George Coetzee (RSA) at -16 by two shots
8 – Jason Scrivener, -9, 69-68-70-68
T32 – Ryan Fox, -5, 67-69-75-68
MC – Maverick Antcliff, E, 74-68
MC – Zach Murray, E, 72-70
MC – Jake McLeod, +1, 72-71
MC – Wade Ormsby, +7, 75-74
KORN FERRY TOUR
Evans Scholars Invitational
Chicago Highlands Club, Illinois
Won by Curtis Thompson (USA) at -17 by one shot
T7 – Nick Voke, -13, 69-67-71-68
T16 – Brett Drewitt, -11, 75-66-66-70
T58 – Jamie Arnold, -3, 70-68-76-71
MC – Ryan Ruffels, -1, 70-73
MC – Harrison Endycott, E, 71-73
MC – Steven Alker, +1, 74-71
MC – Brett Coletta, +4, 72-76
MC – Curtis Luck, +5, 75-74
CHAMPIONS TOUR
Sanford International
Chicago Highlands Club, Illinois
Won by Miguel Angel Jimenez (ESP) at -14 by one shot
T17 – Rod Pampling, -7, 70-63-70
T30 – David McKenzie, -5, 68-68-69
T47 – Stephen Leaney, -1, 73-65-71