Aussies Abroad: 14 September

Our Aussies were flying the flag all over the world this week with top 10s recorded at the year’s second women’s major and in Portugal.

Jason Scrivener flew the flag proudly in Portugal this week, the ultra-consistent West Aussie notching another impressive top 10, his fifth top 25 result on the European Tour this year.

At the year’s second women’s major Kiwi Lydia Ko led the charge for the Australasians by claiming outright sixth place after a final round of 66, ahead of Katherine Kirk and Minjee Lee who took different routes to the top 10 but both were more than deserving.

World No.5 Lee roared home with a Sunday 67, while Kirk gave herself a shot at a maiden major title on Sunday with matching 67s on Friday and Saturday.

But our #AussieOfTheWeek winner came from Switzerland this week, as rookie pro Steph Kyriacou’s fairytale introduction to the top level continues with closing rounds of 66 and 65.

The St Michael’s member backed up last week’s top five with a maiden runner-up in just her fifth career start as a professional.

So for finishing in the top handful in three of her last six LET starts, we had no choice but to award Steph Kyriacou with our latest #AussieOfTheWeek crown!

LPGA TOUR

ANA Inspiration

Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, California

Won by Mirim Lee (KOR) at -15 in a playoff over Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda

6 – Lydia Ko, -10, 69-74-69-66

T7 – Minjee Lee, -9, 71-69-72-67

T7 – Katherine Kirk, -9, 72-67-67-73

T15 – Gabi Ruffels (am), -7, 71-68-71-71

T62 – Hannah Green, +5, 69-74-74-76

MC – Su Oh, +6, 72-78

LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

Swiss Ladies Open

Golfpark Holzhausern, Switzerland

Won by Amy Boulden (WAL) at -17 by three shots

2 – Steph Kyriacou, -14, 71-66-65

T24 – Whitney Hillier, -3, 71-70-72

MC – Amy Walsh, +6, 76-74

PGA TOUR

Safeway Open

Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa, California

Won by Stewart Cink (USA) at -21 by two shots

T23 – Cameron Percy, -14, 64-68-68-74

T36 – Cameron Davis, -12, 71-68-70-67

T36 – Tim Wilkinson, -12, 67-68-68-73

73 – Rhein Gibson, +3, 73-66-76-76

MC – Aaron Baddeley, -4, 72-68

MC – John Senden, +2, 72-74

EUROPEAN TOUR

Portugal Masters

Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura

Won by George Coetzee (RSA) at -16 by two shots

8 – Jason Scrivener, -9, 69-68-70-68

T32 – Ryan Fox, -5, 67-69-75-68

MC – Maverick Antcliff, E, 74-68

MC – Zach Murray, E, 72-70

MC – Jake McLeod, +1, 72-71

MC – Wade Ormsby, +7, 75-74

KORN FERRY TOUR

Evans Scholars Invitational

Chicago Highlands Club, Illinois

Won by Curtis Thompson (USA) at -17 by one shot

T7 – Nick Voke, -13, 69-67-71-68

T16 – Brett Drewitt, -11, 75-66-66-70

T58 – Jamie Arnold, -3, 70-68-76-71

MC – Ryan Ruffels, -1, 70-73

MC – Harrison Endycott, E, 71-73

MC – Steven Alker, +1, 74-71

MC – Brett Coletta, +4, 72-76

MC – Curtis Luck, +5, 75-74

CHAMPIONS TOUR

Sanford International

Chicago Highlands Club, Illinois

Won by Miguel Angel Jimenez (ESP) at -14 by one shot

T17 – Rod Pampling, -7, 70-63-70

T30 – David McKenzie, -5, 68-68-69

T47 – Stephen Leaney, -1, 73-65-71