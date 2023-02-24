Aussie stars line up for NSW Open tilt - PGA of Australia

A host of high-profile Australian stars and several past champions have pencilled in their names for this year’s PLAY TODAY NSW Open.

To be held at Rich River Golf Club from March 16-19, The PLAY TODAY NSW Open is set to be a keenly contested title with vital Order Of Merit points up for grabs as the 2022/23 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia reaches its climax.

Amateur Harrison Crowe, the 2022 champion, will undoubtedly be one of the star attractions as he seeks to defend his crown before he jets out to participate in the Masters at Augusta, Georgia in April.

Order of Merit winners Brad Kennedy, Jake McLeod (the 2018 NSW Open Champion) and Matthew Griffin will be joined by no less than 14 current tour winners in the hunt for the Kel Nagle Cup.

Besides Crowe and McLeod, the field boasts an impressive list of past champions.

European Tour Regular Jason Scrivener, who lifted the Kel Nagle Cup at Twin Creeks Back in 2017 (pictured), leads the list, which also includes Adam Blyth (2016), Ben Eccles (2015), Aaron Townsend (2008) Jason Norris (2007), Rick Kulacz (2006), and Michael Wright (2005).

Golf NSW Chief Operating Officer Graeme Phillipson said the golf on display would be impressive. With players chasing vital points in the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit Race, Phillipson added that the level of competition should be fierce.

“I expect to see some spectacular shot-making when the tournament kicks off in three weeks,” he said. “Some well-known names have entered in the past week or so, adding a lot of depth to the tournament; it will be fantastic to watch.”

David Micheluzzi, a former NSW Junior Champion, who currently leads the Order of Merit (OOM) and looks like he has almost secured the title, will start as one of the favourites. Still, with the top three finishers on the OOM getting DP World Tour status for next year, several players will be hoping for a good showing at Rich River.

Victorians Andrew Martin and Tom Power Horan are in the box seat to secure DPWT status, but several challengers are ready to swoop.

“Deyen Lawson, who has been a regular competitor in the NSW Regional Open Series events, Jason Scrivener, Michael Hendry, and Sydneysider Justin Warren will be out to grab the win,” Mr Philipson added.

Although entry is free, he urged all those considering attending the tournament to grab a free ticket before it begins.

“Free tickets are available on the NSW Open website, https://www.nswopen.com so register early and avoid the hassle at the gate on the day,” he said.