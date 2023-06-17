Aussie pair top five in Czech Republic, Canada - PGA of Australia

Rookies Connor McKinney and Jason Hong are positioned to make their strongest impression since turning pro as they moved inside the top five in the Czech Republic and Canada respectively.

McKinney was just one stroke from the lead after the opening round of the Kaskada Golf Challenge on the Challenge Tour in Europe and is now tied for fourth after an even-par 71 on day two.

It was an impressive recovery from the West Australian who turned professional at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship last November.

A double bogey at the par-4 fifth was an early stumble but he had made shots back by the turn, making birdie at six and nine to turn even par.

Back-to-back bogeys at 11 and 12 again sent him backwards on the leaderboard but he showed impressive grit to counter those dropped shots with consecutive birdies at 15 and 16 to end the day at 6-under par and five strokes off the lead.

After an impressive Challenge Tour debut a week ago, Ryan Ruffels (70) also made the cut and is 1-over through 36 holes.

Like McKinney, Sydney’s Jason Hong is tied for fourth after two rounds of the Royal Beach Victoria Open in British Columbia.

Making his first start on the PGA TOUR Canada after winning a qualifying tournament in April, Hong posted 6-under 64 in Round 2 to be just three back at Uplands Golf Club.

Hailing originally from Lidcombe in Sydney’s western suburbs, Hong has played college golf for Purdue and Lipscomb University in Nashville before taking the plunge into the pro ranks when he earned a full PGA TOUR Canada card.

When he won the fourth qualifying tournament by three strokes at The Wigwam in Arizona, Hong revealed he had considered quitting yet is making quite the fist of his first start as a professional.

“Everything is going to be new. It’s crazy to think I’m going to become a professional golfer,” he said in April.

“I’ve been close to giving up the game a few times. To know I have a job this summer, I’m very psyched about that.”

Hong was one of three Aussies to tee it up in Canada but both Jack Trent (73-68) and Cory Crawford (70-72) failed to make the cut.

Anthony Quayle is still seeking his first win on the Japan Golf Tour and will start the third round of the Hana Bank Invitational in a tie for 13th.

The first tournament to be co-sanctioned by the Japan Golf Tour and Korean PGA, Quayle fought hard to mix three birdies with as many bogeys in the first 10 holes before coming home with four birdies to put himself on the fringe of contention, six strokes off the lead.

“To be able to just bounce back with a few birdies and resettle myself and build a little bit of confidence, I was really happy with that,” said Quayle.

“I think I’ve got most of it working. The putting is pretty good and the irons are back to pretty good levels.

“Off the tee is very close to being good. I think if I can just knuckle down on being a bit better off the tee, I think I can shoot some really low numbers and put myself in a good position.”

A two-time winner on the KPGA, Won Joon Lee is two strokes back of Quayle at 5-under par as Junseok Lee and Brendan Jones both missed the cut.

Runner-up on debut, Dimi Papadatos (69-64) is in a tie for 36th at the Wichita Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, level with fellow Aussie Grant Booth who had three birdies and an eagle in the space of five holes in his round of 4-under 66.

Booth secured his spot in the field at the Monday qualifier as did Louis Dobbelaar, who made the cut on the number with rounds of 67-68.