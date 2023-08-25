Aussie pair in the mix at St Andrews - PGA of Australia

Spaniard David Puig is setting a cracking pace but Aussie pair Andrew Dodt and Matt Jones remain in the hunt at the Asian Tour’s St Andrews Bay Championship in Scotland.

Co-leader after Round 1, Dodt (pictured) followed up his 6-under 66 with a 4-under 68 in Round 2 to be 10-under and tied for third, level with countryman Matt Jones.

Out early on the Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews, Jones was bogey-free in his second round, compiling a superb 7-under 65 with five birdies and an eagle at the 552-yard par-5 sixth.

Jones and Dodt are level with Eugenio Chacarra (66), England’s James Wilson (66), American Micah Lauren Shin (67), Korean Seungtaek Lee (67) and Chile’s Mito Pereira (68), one shot back of South African Jaco Ahlers (67).

The leaderboard was condensed late on day two before Puig peeled off four straight birdies to close out his round of 8-under 64 to open up a three-stroke lead from Ahlers.

“Didn’t start that good on the first five holes swing wise, but yeah, after number five, the par 3, I think I played very well and hit it very good off the tee,” said the 21-year-old.

“And almost made every putt I needed to make, so yeah, I’m very happy with my game.”

South Australian Wade Ormsby is three shots further back of Jones and Dodt in a tie for 15th but was very nearly one stroke closer.

Ormsby, who won 204 bottles of whisky for a hole-in-one at the Scottish Open two years ago, went within a few centimetres of another ace in Scotland at the 220-yard par-3 17th.

It was his third birdie in succession in a round of 4-under 68 to be 7-under for the championship.

Jack Thompson (67) and Kevin Yuan (67) both made strong moves up the leaderboard on Friday while Terry Pilkadaris (70), Travis Smyth (70) and Zach Murray (71) all advanced to the final two rounds.

Elsewhere overnight, New South Welshman Dimi Papadatos sits inside the top 20 at the halfway mark of the Albertsons Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, Jason Day is 11 shots off the lead at the PGA TOUR Tour Championship and Brad Kennedy is tied for 30th at the KBC Augusta tournament on the Japan Golf Tour.

Photo: Jan Kruger/LIV Golf/Getty Images