Armour, Sandic win resurrected Victorian 4BBB Match Play - PGA of Australia

Lachlan Armour and Jack Sandic have taken out the Victorian PGA 4BBB Match Play Championship with a dominant victory in the final at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

A win on the 18th hole in the semi-final was the closest of the three matches Armour and Sandic played prior to facing off against Ryan Lynch and Kris Mueck.

Winners of this event in 2017, Lynch and Mueck endured a similar fate to those who had faced Armour and Sandic, going down 5&4 in the final on Friday.

This year marked the return of the Victorian PGA 4BBB Match Play Championship to the schedule for the first time since 2020.

Results