Allan feeling comforts of home at Senior Open - PGA of Australia

The AirBnB is adjacent to his old stomping ground, son Liam is on the bag and long-time friend Greg Chalmers will share the tee when the ISPS HANDA Senior Open tees off at Sunningdale Golf Club on Thursday.

It’s little wonder Steve Allan is feeling right at home.

The foundation of Allan’s professional career was built in London when he joined the European Tour in the late 1990s.

He shared a house with fellow Victorian Geoff Ogilvy and Kiwi Michael Long lived just around the corner.

Such is the reminiscing that has taken place this week, Long and Allan dragged Liam around on a tour of the old neighbourhood, the eldest of the three Allan boys feigning interest just long enough to convince the old man that it was genuine.

“He was at least pretending to be interested,” Allan conceded.

“Before we went to the supermarket yesterday, we did take a little drive around and yeah, it was cool.

“It’s funny how some of the things come back to you, the names of places… it’s been a long time.”

A step back in time is a far cry from the future the 2002 Australian Open champion is building for he and his family on the PGA TOUR Champions.

And it is very much a family affair.

Liam was on the bag when dad had his breakthrough win at the Galleri Classic in March before younger brother Joey subbed in for Allan’s four-stroke win at the DICK’s Open two weeks ago.

Wife Bridget and youngest son Zac were also on site for both wins, making them treasured memories for the entire family.

“The support I got from my wife, Bridget, through those tough times when we didn’t really have much money and were just ticking along was amazing,” said Allan.

“She always believed in me and thought that I could do it and then to have the kids grow up and be around when I’m competing, it’s been great.”

That two of the kids have shared the stage and rubbed shoulders with some of golf’s greatest names for Dad’s two wins is no coincidence, according to Allan.

“It doesn’t feel like I do anything different when they’re on the bag, but clearly it helps,” said the 51-year-old.

“I guess the only thing you would do different is you probably keep yourself a bit more composed, especially with them being golfers. You’re not going to lose your temper as quickly. That’d be the only thing. It just gives you a comfort level when you’re out there.

“The fact that the whole family was at both wins was amazing. It was very cool.”

School commitments back in Scottsdale mean it’s just Steve and Liam in London this week, the surroundings familiar if not the golf course.

Despite his proximity to a layout regarded as the first truly great golf course to be built on the magical Surrey/Berkshire sand-belt during his days on the European Tour, Allan only played Sunningdale for the first time this week.

First impressions have been positive as he seeks to transfer his form in the US into the final senior men’s major championship of 2025.

“My four years in Europe, we always based ourselves in this area, really close to Sunningdale and never went out for a hit there, which is kind of crazy,” Allan admitted.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things about it before I got here and it’s lived up to it. It’s a brilliant course. It’s spectacular as well as being a good test.

“If you’re ranking it in the courses that we have in Australia, it would be right up there.

“There are a few open holes towards the clubhouse, but a lot of tall trees, a lot of land movement, really good bunkering. You couldn’t ask for a much better course, really.

“I’m a long way from an expert on British courses but if you take the links courses out, it’s the best course I’ve played here, without playing the seaside courses.”

And when he and Liam step onto the first tee at 6:57pm AEST Thursday, the friendly face of Greg Chalmers will be there to greet them.

“He’s one of my best friends on the tour. He is a great guy,” added Allan, who teamed up with Chalmers at the two-man American Family Insurance Championship.

“He’s pretty serious when he plays though, so we’re out here to do a job and try to play our best.

“Having the Aussies on the tour has been fantastic. Most weeks there’s 10 or more guys you’ve known for a long time.

“It makes it a lot more welcoming and easy to just be on the tour, so it’s great.”

All four rounds of the ISPS HANDA Senior Open will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo from 10:30pm-4am starting Thursday.

ISPS HANDA Senior Open

Sunningdale GC, Sunningdale, Berkshire, United Kingdom

4:46pm David Bransdon

4:57pm Mark Hensby

5:13pm Michael Long (NZ)

5:24pm Rod Pampling

5:46pm Scott Hend

6:19pm Steven Alker (NZ)

6:46pm Michael Campbell (NZ)

6:57pm Steve Allan, Greg Chalmers

7:52pm Michael Wright

9:14pm Cameron Percy

9:52pm Mark Brown (NZ)

11:09pm Stuart Appleby

11:25pm Richard Green

Recent champion: KJ Choi

Past Aussie winners: Ian Stanley (2001)

Prize money: $US2.85m

TV times: Live 10:30pm-4am Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.