Pro-Am Series: Gardner shares maiden win at McLeod - PGA of Australia

Nathan Barbieri has won twice this month, Brett Rankin has lost count yet Dylan Gardner’s share of victory was one to savour at The Lion Richlands McLeod Pro-Am.

The variety found within the McLeod Country Golf Club layout in Brisbane’s western suburbs brought the best out of a Tour-quality field, Gardner, Barbieri and Rankin tied at the top with rounds of 6-under 65, one clear of Heritage Classic champion James Conran (66) with Corey Lamb fifth (68).

Rankin made a birdie from 15 feet at his final hole, the par-4-fourth, while Gardner made a three-putt bogey on his closing hole, relieved that his 65 from the morning wave held up at day’s end.

“Feels like I needed it before going into the Tour season, get that win,” said Gardner, a graduate of the Membership Pathway Program who has been top 10 in recent adidas PGA Pro-Am Series events in Rockhampton, Tin Can Bay and Redcliffe.

“Haven’t really had a win since during my traineeship, so it was definitely good.”

Back during a break in the Asian Tour season, Rankin knows that winning Pro-Am Series events can translate into good performances in four-rounders.

“I’ve won quite a few by now,” said Rankin.

“I still enjoy winning. It’s kind of why you practise every day, right? You always want to win.

“My coach and I, we’ve always said that I’ve always played pretty well after a stretch of pro-ams when I’m playing competitively week in, week out.

“It’s good to play the next few weeks and play some pro-ams and get ready for a pretty busy schedule at the back end of the year.”

Turning point

Gardner’s three-putt bogey at the par-3 sixth set the target at 6-under for the players in the afternoon.

Bogey-free, Rankin was 5-under through 11 holes but had to wait until his final hole to match Gardner, holing a 15-footer for birdie at the par-4 fourth.

Conversely, Barbieri was 3-under through 13 in his round, making birdie at three of his final five holes to add to recent wins at Emu Park and Tin Can Bay.

Quick quotes

“I felt like it’s all been moving in the right direction for quite a while now,” said Gardner.

“Just a lot more consistent in the last six months, so I knew it was eventually going to happen.

“The last two years since I’ve been playing the Pro-Am Series and a few Tour events, the standard’s been going up each year.

“You can’t really get away with not being at your best all the time.”

“The game feels good, really solid,” said Barbieri. “And the putter’s working the wand right now.

“This is obviously just the start. I want to obviously play well at the start of the Tour season, that’s the main focus, but these are really good to play and keep you competitive.”

“I was pretty filthy on the par 5,” Rankin said of his par on the third.

“I hit a decent second shot in and it just took a wicked bounce and finished in a pretty horrible spot. I actually did really well just to make par.

“I was a bit dirty but I was able to bounce back straight away after a bit of frustration on the previous hold to make a nice, solid birdie on four.”

Leading scores

T1 Dylan Gardner 65

T1 Brett Rankin 65

T1 Nathan Barbieri 65

4 James Conran 66

5 Corey Lamb 67

T6 Blaike Perkins 68

T6 Max Ford 68

T6 Marcus Fraser 68

T6 Will Florimo 68

T6 Blake Proverbs 68

Next up

Howeston Pro-Am, Howeston Golf Course, July 23

July 18

Henkel shoots 60, wins Redcliffe in playoff

Victorian Ben Henkel applied what he learned from his first round to shoot 60 in Round 2 and ultimately claim victory at the second playoff hole of the OptiLease Redcliffe Pro-Am at Redcliffe Golf Club.

One of the richest events on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series schedule drew a Tour-calibre field, Henkel adding to his win at the Gippsland Super 6 on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia in December with a fifth Pro-Am Series victory.

Arriving late into Brisbane on Wednesday, Henkel didn’t see the entirety of the abridged Redcliffe layout playing to a par of 68 until Round 1.

He shot 2-under 66 to start day two five strokes back of Dillon Hart but had eight birdies in a bogey-free 8-under 60 in Round 2, missing out on the chance to shoot 59 on his final hole.

“I had a birdie chance on the last to shoot the 59 but didn’t put too good of a roll on it,” Henkel conceded.

Finishing tied with Hart (65), Chris Wood (63) and Andrew Kelly (63), Henkel lipped out a birdie try from 15 feet at the first playoff hole but made the most of a look from eight feet the second time around to seal the win.

Turning point

Paired with Queenslander Tim Hart and starting his round from the 15th tee, Henkel left it late to make his move up the leaderboard.

Four-under through his first 14 holes, Henkel made his charge towards 59 with four straight birdies from the par-3 10th, settling for 60 with a par at his final hole, the par-4 14th.

Quick quotes

“Yesterday I kind of fell victim to a few traps and a few little slip-ups,” said Henkel.

“Today I felt a lot more confident going out there, seeing the course fully and knowing where to attack and where to defend.

“The guys in the playoff all play on Tour and walking around the clubhouse you’re seeing everyone you’re seeing on the Tour.

“It did have a Tour feel to it and the course was amazing too.

“The course set-up was so good for the event. The greens are rolling pure, fairways and surrounds are amazing and even the temporary holes we had to play were pretty damn good too.”

Leading scores

1 Ben Henkel 66-60—126

Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff

T2 Andrew Kelly 63-63—126

T2 Chris Wood 63-63—126

T2 Dillon Hart 61-65—126

T5 Daniel Gale 65-62—127

T5 Lucas Higgins 62-65—127

Next up

The Lion Richlands McLeod Pro-Am, McLeod Country Golf Club, July 21

July 17

Hart leads Redcliffe Pro-Am with 61

Two late birdies have given Gold Coast’s Dillon Hart a one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the $90,000 Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am.

With work being done on course, Redcliffe Golf Club is playing at an abridged par of 68, Hart’s bogey-free 7-under 61 putting him one clear of Dylan Gardner, Michael Sim and Lucas Higgins.

Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winners Blake Windred, Chris Wood and Cory Crawford are part of a five-way tie for fifth at 5-under with good friends Andrew Campbell and Simon Hawkes ties for 10th at 4-under.

Turning point

Two-under through his first eight holes, Hart made back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16 but it would be a late surge that propelled him to the outright lead.

A birdie at the par-4 first got Hart to 5-under which he followed soon after with consecutive birdies at four and five to establish a one-stroke advantage ahead of Round 2 on Friday.

Quick quotes

“It was just very consistent,” was Hart’s Round 1 summary.

“Kind of kept it pretty simple, just kind of had the ball on a string and a few putts went in, which was nice.

“Just very consistent which has been a long time coming.

“I’ve had a bit of a back injury so I’ve put a lot of work into my short game, so that’s obviously paying off a little bit.”

Leading scores

1 Dillon Hart 61

T2 Dylan Gardner 62

T2 Lucas Higgins 62

T2 Michael Sim 62

T5 Jye Pickin 63

T5 Blake Windred 63

T5 Chris Wood 63

T5 Andrew Kelly 63

T5 Cory Crawford 63

July 15

Barbieri shoots 63 to win Tin Can Bay

New South Welshman Nathan Barbieri has produced an outward nine of 29 for the second time inside a week to win the Konami Gaming Tin Can Bay Pro-Am by two strokes.

Devoid of the 50km/h wind that buffeted Tin Can Bay Country Club 12 months ago, Barbieri backed up his victory at Emu Park Golf Club with a bogey-free 9-under 63 to finish two clear of Victorian Nathan Page and Queenslander Blaike Perkins.

A hole-out for eagle from 100 metres at the 386-metre par-4 fourth was the centrepiece of Barbieri’s front nine of 6-under 29, moving to 7-under with birdie at the par-5 10th.

The brakes were then somewhat applied, securing his second adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win of the year with closing birdies at the par-5 15th and par-5 18th.

Turning point

The hole-out eagle at the fourth marked the start of a run that yielded 5-under over the course of five holes.

After a par at five, Barbieri peeled off three straight birdies to build a buffer that would hold up over the course of a back nine of 3-under par.

Quick quotes

“Last year was 50k wind, so it was a bit different today,” said Barbieri.

“I’ve really enjoyed the course. It’s quite hilly, but the greens are always nice and fairways are nice.

“I had a hole-out there as well from a hundred metres. And then the rest of them was just sort of straight golf. Hit a couple close, made a couple long ones here and there, how 9-under would normally go.”

Leading scores

1 Nathan Barbieri 63

T2 Nathan Page 65

T2 Blaike Perkins 65

T4 Alex Simpson 66

T4 James Tauariki 66

6 Bradley Kivimets 67

Next up

$90,000 Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am at Redcliffe Golf Club, July 17-18

July 12

Duo shoot 11-under to share Biloela win

New South Welshman James Conran had to conjure an 11th birdie on his final hole to earn a share of victory with Victorian Nathan Page at the Biloela Pro-Am at Biloela Golf Club in Central Queensland.

Winner of the Heritage Classic on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia earlier this year, Conran was cruising to victory when he birdied the par-5 18th to reach 10-under with three holes to play.

There were whispers of 59 as he waited on the first tee but Conran had to quickly reset when he became aware of the birdie blitz being unleashed by Page.

That run of birdies would end at seven as Page posted 11-under 61, Conran converting a birdie putt from 10 feet at his final hole, the par-4 third, to match Page’s extraordinary score.

It is the best score either have recorded in a professional tournament, the pair left slightly perplexed that 11-under wasn’t enough for an outright win.

“I mean, it would’ve been good to nip it from him, but I can’t do much more than 11-under,” said Page, who finished second to Conran at the Heritage Classic.

“There’s no gimme holes, that’s for sure. You’ve got to earn every birdie, but they’re marginally easier to come across here than some other places, you could say.”

“There are a couple holes that are driveable, but you still have to hit good chips from the right angles into these greens,” added Conran, the pair pictured with Stephen Gibson (Elders Finance, Head of Broker), Randall Coulthurst (Elders Finance, Agri Relationship Manager) and Ron Dilger (Dyno Nobel, Plant Manager).

“But 11-under is still a joke.”

Turning point

When Page stood on the 12th tee at 3-under par, Conran was four strokes clear and showing no signs of taking his foot off the gas.

Page birdied the short par-4 12th to move to 4-under as Conran made one of his own to stay four clear.

But as Conran continued to add birdies, so too did Page, his birdie at 12 the start of a career-best seven-birdie run that would see the pair locked together at 11-under at day’s end.

Quick quotes

“In terms of processes, not at all whatsoever,” said Page of how Conran’s score affected his own game.

“But obviously, subconsciously, might bring a bit more out here knowing that there’s someone just there and you’re not cruising home to a two or three-shot win.

“You’ve just got to go up and hit your shot and whether you’re even par or 11-under, you’re still trying to hole every shot or hit every shot as good as you can.”

“I’d birded the par-5 18th to get to 10-under and I look at my phone and I was three shots ahead,” said Conran.

“And then I’m on the third tee, I look at my phone again and he’s 10-under and I realise that he’s got the par-5 still to play.

“I’m thinking, Oh my god, I’m about to lose.”

Leading scores

T1 Nathan Page 61

T1 James Conran 61

3 Nathan Barbieri 65

T4 Matt Jager 66

T4 Riley Taylor 66

T4 Joshua Holbrook 66

T4 Blaike Perkins 66

Next up

Konami Gaming Tin Can Bay Pro-Am at Tin Can Bay Country Club on Tuesday, July 15

July 9

Barbieri prevails at Emu Park

Morning fog that delayed the start of Round 2 would prove beneficial as New South Welshman Nathan Barbieri completed a wire-to-wire win at the JRT Group Emu Park Pro-Am.

The fog that blanketed Emu Park Golf Club on Wednesday morning forced groups to double-up in the afternoon, buying Barbieri crucial time after making double-bogey at the par-4 12th.

“When we finished that hole we had probably 20, 25-minute wait to tee off on the next hole so I almost forgot about it,” said Barbieri, pictured with JRT Group Executive Manager, Brad Neven.

“You can obviously dwell on it a bit if you’re straight to the tee, but I actually think it helped having a bit of a break and just sort of reset.”

The bounce-back was immediate, making birdie at the par-5 13th and then picking up shots at 16 and 17 to finish at 15-under, two strokes clear of Victorian Nathan Page (67) and New South Wales pair Alex Edge (67) and Kieren Jones (66).

Tied for third at the Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am, Barbieri shot 9-under 63 in Round 1 at Emu Park and followed it up with 6-under 66 in Round 2.

Turning point

Cruising to victory when he was 14-under having made back-to-back birdies at 10 and 11, Barbieri brought a host of players back into the mix when he made six at the par-4 12th.

He’d made bogey on the short par-4 the day prior, also, the only hole Barbieri dropped shots on across the two days.

A wait on the 13th tee gave Barbieri enough time to compose himself and go on to claim his first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win in almost a year.

Quick quotes

“I played well at Rockhampton and then these last two days have been pretty good,” said Barbieri.

“I played really solid tee to green both at Rocky and here and hit a couple of really close shots that had less stress in it.

“I holed a couple of good putts as well, made some good up-and-downs and got over the line.”

Leading scores

1 Nathan Barbieri 63-66—129

T2 Nathan Page 64-67—131

T2 Kieren Jones 65-66—131

T2 Alex Edge 64-67—131

5 Bradley Kivimets 64-68—132

T6 Caleb Bovalina 67-66—133

T6 Lincoln Tighe 68-65—133

July 5

Hart wins Rockhampton for second time

A long-awaited Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia title is in Tim Hart’s sights after the Queenslander claimed a second Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am title in four years.

Rising from his sick bed to trail Will Florimo and Nathan Barbieri by one after Round 1, Hart took the outright lead with a second straight 67 in Round 2 but saved his best for last, closing out a three-stroke win with a superb 7-under 65 in Saturday’s final round.

With birdies at 15 and 17, Lismore’s Sam Brazel pushed Hart to the very end, the 36-year-old prolific adidas PGA Pro-Am Series winner responding with birdies at 17 and 18 for a 17-under total to add to his 2022 victory.

“I still haven’t managed to get a win (on Tour) yet, so that’s definitely something I’m looking forward to this year with how consistent I’ve been playing,” said Hart.

“I’ve been doing a lot of mental work again this year and it just helps a lot out there to calm my nervous system down when I’m under pressure.

“I’m just starting to know how to control that a lot better than what I used to.”

Barbieri (68) and 2024 champion Chris Wood (68) shared third at 12-under, Doug Klein (68) outright fifth at 11-under.

Turning point

Leading Brazel and Jack Pountney by one at the start of the final round, Hart made birdie at the par-5 first yet found himself tied for the lead as Brazel began his day with an eagle.

There was a two-shot swing Hart’s way when he made birdie and Brazel dropped a shot at the par-4 fourth, Hart moving a further shot clear with a further birdie at the par-4 fifth.

He would head to the back nine with a four-stroke advantage, a comfortable buffer Brazel could never rein in.

Quick quotes

“I was feeling pretty good coming up here, other than being completely sick,” said Hart.

“I didn’t actually practise the day before the tournament because I couldn’t get out of bed, but maybe that could be a blessing for me.

“Trying not to try too hard, I guess, and not think about it too much.

“I came out here with a very relaxed sort of outlook on the week, knowing that I’ve played here and won here before.

“It was just a good head space that I started with and then managed to just finished it off nicely with a couple of birdies, which is really nice.”

Leading scores

1 Tim Hart 67-67-65—199

2 Sam Brazel 72-63-67—202

T3 Chris Wood 69-67-68—204

T3 Nathan Barbieri 66-70-68—204

5 Douglas Klein 69-68-68—205

6 Jack Pountney 69-66-72—207

T7 Braden Becker 72-74-62—208

T7 Samuel Slater 69-70-69—208

Next up

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series continues its Central Queensland swing on Tuesday with the two-day JRT Group Emu Park Pro-Am at Emu Park Golf Club.

June 22

Ford wins wild shootout in Clermont

Rookie Max Ford birdied his final three holes to claim a second straight adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win at the Bolt Off Clermont Pro-Am at Clermont Golf Club.

Ford was one of a number of players to flirt with 59 across the two days at the par-71 layout, posting rounds of 63-61 for an 18-under par total and a two-stroke win.

In-form Victorian Connor McDade had the chance to reduce the deficit to one and shoot 59 in Round 2 but could only manage par at his final hole, the par-5 eighth, taking three putts from just off the green.

Playing alongside Ford in Round 1, 59-year-old Legends Tour star Brad Burns had thoughts of shooting 59 when he was 9-under with three holes to play but finished bogey-par-birdie for a round of 62.

Burns would shoot 65 in Round 2 to earn a share of third alongside Harrison Wills (62) and Kieren Jones (64).

Turning point

Hopes of a second consecutive win were fading when Ford followed up an eagle at the par-5 14th with a bogey at the par-4 15th. But after par at the par-3 16th Ford once again when on a birdie streak, making three on the trot to close out his round and finish two strokes clear of McDade.

Quick quotes

“I’ve been taking advantage of driving it well,” said Ford.

“Especially on short golf courses, I think that’s the key and that’s showed.

“(The scoring) was unbelievable. I was refreshing the scores and I saw (McDade) had creeped up the leaderboard.

“I couldn’t believe the scores he was posting out there and gave me a bit of a run for my money, but it was nice to birdie the last two coming home to lock it away.”

Leading scores

1 Max Ford 63-61—124

2 Connor McDade 66-60—126

T3 Brad Burns 62-65—127

T3 Harrison Wills 65-62—127

T3 Kieren Jones 63-64—127

T6 Jay Mackenzie 64-64—128

T6 Nathan Page 64-64—128

Next up

Players now have a week off before the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series resumes with the 54-hole $60,000 Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am from July 3-5.

June 18

Rookie Ford stuns with 10-under at Tieri

Rookie professional Max Ford has won his first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series in impressive fashion, shooting 10-under 63 to win the JET Engineering Tieri Pro-Am at Tieri Country Club.

The reigning club champion at Royal Queensland Golf Club and the 2022 Riversdale Cup winner, Ford started with two straight birdies and never took his foot off the gas.

With a host of accomplished Tour players in the field, Ford never blinked, keeping a clean card and racking up 10 birdies to finish one shot clear of fellow Queensland Chris Wood (64) with Blackwater champion Connor McDade (66) third.

Turning point

Although setting a cracking pace of his own, Ford trailed Wood by a stroke as both players neared the end of their rounds.

Having started from the fourth hole, Wood was 9-under with two holes to play yet could only come up with two pars to finish.

Ford, on the other hand, birdied both of his final holes – the par-4 fourth and par-4 fifth – to reach 10-under and record a one-stroke win.

Quick quotes

“It was good to put it all together out there,” said Ford.

“It was good to take advantage of the short holes and I certainly did.

“I drove it really well. Pretty close to a couple of greens and then it’s just down to chipping and putting and I took advantage of that.

“Really stoked with it.”

Leading scores

1 Max Ford 63

2 Christopher Wood 64

3 Connor McDade 66

4 Brad Burns 67

T5 Nathan Page 68

T5 Kieren Jones 68

T5 Brendan Smith 68

Next up

The WA swing resumes on Friday with the Carpet Paint & Tile – Broome Furnishings Broome Pro-Am while the Central Queensland run moves on to Clermont for the Bolt Off Clermont Pro-Am starting Saturday.

June 16

Blackwater finishes with joint winners

A Sunday surge gave NSW professional Kieren Jones his first adidas PGA Pro-Series title as he shared top spot with Victorian Connor McDade at the ABM Blackwater Pro-Am.

After an even-par first round at Blackwater Golf Club, Jones started day two five shots out of the lead, but he fired a 7-under-par 65 to match McDade (69-68) on 7-under for the 36 holes, the former amateur star securing his second title in three weeks in Queensland.

First-round leader Riley Taylor (67-71) finished a shot behind the top two alongside Brendan Smith (73-65).

Turning point

Continuing his fightback from making an eight on the par-4 fifth hole in round one, Jones went birdie-eagle over his first two holes on Sunday and eventually caught McDade by picking up shots on his final two holes.

Meanwhile, the Victorian’s second round featured seven birdies and three bogeys.

Quick quotes

Connor McDade: “I’m loving it up here. It’s nice to play some summer golf in winter, but I guess I came up here to kind of get some wins under my belt and take that into the regular Tour season later in the year.

“I found it pretty tough out there around the greens to be honest so I was just trying to get the ball on the smooth surface as much as possible. Any time I missed a green, I felt a lot of pressure.”

Kieran Jones: “The day started pretty solid and then yeah, just had a few putts finally go in. It’s been a long time since they’ve gone in. The coach should be happy.

“I’ve been working hard on the short game. It’s been one of those things I’ve been battling with of late. The chipping went well this weekend, can’t complain about that.”

Leading scores

T1 Connor McDade 69-68 -137

T1 Kieran Jones 72-65 – 137

T3 Riley Taylor 67-71 – 138

T3 Brendan Smith 73-65 -138

T3 Ben Hollis 69-69 – 138

6 Samuel Slater 75-64 – 139

7 Brad Burns 71-69 – 140

8 Jay Mackenzie 69-72 – 141

Next up

The Central Queensland swing continues with the JET Engineering Tieri Pro-Am at Tieri Country Club on Wednesday.