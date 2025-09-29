Mexico's Abraham Ancer to return to Australia - PGA of Australia

Mexico’s Abraham Ancer will return to Australia in 2025, with the former winner on our shores set to tee it up at the BMW Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane and men’s Australian Open in Melbourne.

The winner of the Stonehaven Cup at the 2018 Australian Open in Sydney, Ancer will play the national Open for a third time from December 4-7 at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club, while he will make his PGA Championship debut at Royal Queensland Golf Club from November 27-30.

“Australia is without doubt a special place for me. Winning the Australian Open was a career highlight and I can’t wait to get back to play it again, as well as playing the BMW Australian PGA Championship for the first time,” Ancer said.

“Like everyone, the golf courses are part of the attraction for me to come to Australia and play tournaments on venues like Royal Melbourne and Royal Queensland.”

Returning to Australia to defend his Open title in 2019, Ancer was also part of Ernie Els’ team at that year’s Presidents Cup played across Royal Melbourne’s Composite Course alongside the likes of Cam Smith, Adam Scott and Marc Leishman who will all be in the fields for both events in 2025.

A winner on the PGA TOUR, Asian Tour and Korn Ferry Tour, Ancer now plies his trade on LIV Golf where he was a winner in Hong Kong in 2024, while he contributed 3.5 points in his one appearance in the Presidents Cup.

“Royal Melbourne is a special golf course, and hopefully my experience there in 2019 helps at the Australian Open this December,” Ancer said.

“I’ve heard some great things about Royal Queensland as well, but especially about the crowds there and the atmosphere, which I know from experience is always fantastic in Australia.”

Reaching a best world ranking of 11th in the world, Ancer also owns five top-25 finishes at major championships with the additional carrot of three spots at the 2026 Open Championship and one Masters invite on offer at the Australian Open no doubt of interest to the 34-year-old.

A noted elite ball striker, and nicknamed ‘Aussie Abe’ during his victory in 2018, Ancer is also a part owner in a tequila brand, Flecha Azul, with Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg, and will no doubt enjoy the festive environment of Brisbane.

“It is a great reflection of the two major events on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia that players like Abraham expressed interest in playing and are now coming Down Under to contest the BMW Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open,” PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said.

“Abraham has a great history already in Australia and it will be a great thrill to watch him play some of our tremendous golf courses at Royal Queensland and Royal Melbourne.”

Co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, both events will also feature 2025 PGA TOUR winners Min Woo Lee and Ryan Fox, while Rory McIlroy and Lucas Herbert will among those to tee it up alongside Ancer in Melbourne.

“The international flavour of the field for the Australian Open is a great representation of what we are building with the tournament, and as a past champion, we are thrilled to see Abraham returning this year,” Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

“Winning the Stonehaven Cup adds a player to an historic club, and if Abraham is able to win again he will no doubt be approaching honorary Australian territory.”

Tickets for the BMW Australian PGA Championship and men’s Australian Open are on sale now at www.ticketek.com.au

The BMW Australian PGA Championship is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland, and Brisbane City Council via Brisbane Economic Development Agency.

The men’s Australian Open is supported by the Victorian Government through Visit Victoria.