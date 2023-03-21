A rewarding career in golf: Susie's worldwide adventure - PGA of Australia

First as a player – both at an amateur and Professional level, and now working vocationally, she finds it deeply rewarding to be part of the industry every day.

A journey that began playing casually with her parents, Susie’s aptitude for the sport was quickly apparent. Initially highlighted by her selection for Division One Pennant at Kooyonga Golf Club in South Australia, it led to state team representation and then a stint at the Australian Institute of Sport once she completed school.

“For me, it was all a stepping stone process as I progressed with my golf,” she recalls. “I would perform well and opportunities would keep opening up for me.”

Significantly, Susie’s strength of performances earned her a full scholarship at UCLA in America, where she was able to blend her passion for elite golf, with her vocational interest in professional communications.

“That was an excellent thing for me to do, of course it was daunting to start with, but it was fabulous.

“In that environment, you always have someone to practice with, compete against and learn from.”

During her time overseas, Susie’s team won the National Championship. A personal highlight, it inspired her next move, as she embraced the challenge of playing golf professionally.

Stints in China and throughout Asia ensued, as well as playing the women’s circuit in Australia, before Susie earned a full card in 2010 to play on the Japanese Tour.

Although injury meant this would only be for a season, Susie’s time as a Professional opened a range of doors for her when she returned to Australia, looking to maintain her connection to golf.

“I sort of fell into a role back at Kooyonga, helping out with the junior programs – and that kickstarted my career in golf as a worker, rather than a player.

“A lot of what I was doing was assisting the PGA Professionals at the club and that started the thought process for me that I really wanted some formal qualifications.”

Having played enough to qualify for the PGA Tour Articulation to Full Vocational Membership of the PGA, Susie completed her course in 2016 and couldn’t be happier with her decision.

“I would do it again in a heartbeat – for anyone who has the opportunity, then I would highly recommend it.

“Now as a PGA Professional, it is so rewarding to be in a position to help people with their golf and pass on knowledge.”

Currently the Golf and Membership Manager at Kooyonga, Susie is passionate about creating a warm and welcoming environment; ensuring that the golf club is somewhere people can find a real sense of joy.

“Camaraderie from a club perspective can give people some real purpose and something they can enjoy,” she explains. “From there, I love to help create a club environment where people feel supported and safe.

“In golf, we are lucky that we are in a profession where we can help people.”

Equally keen to get back into coaching and pass on her technical knowledge to the game’s next generation, Susie is heartened by the extent of impact that she, and all other PGA Professionals can make every day.

More broadly, she is energised by the continued growth and development of the game for women, something Susie describes as “an instrumental change,” over the course of her time in the industry.

“Where once when I was a junior, you might have been a bit scared to walk through the clubhouse, over the years we have seen golf become so much more open,” she explains.

“Now we have special measures for women and that is really important.

“It’s lovely to see golf helping more women and girls get into golf and take up the game. It’s much more welcoming than it ever was before.”

Imbued with the desire to help give all golfers the skills and resources to enjoy themselves on the course and around the club, Susie is excited by the possibilities that exist in the sport.

“My ultimate goal is to continue helping all people enjoy the game.

“I’m really looking forward to what’s possible.”

