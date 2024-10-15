A magical week at Mandurah beckons for Becker - PGA of Australia

Reflecting on his win at the 2021 Bowra & O’Dea Nexus Advisernet WA Open, Braden Becker says staying at home and sleeping in his own bed went a long way in keeping him comfortable that week and gave him the extra edge he needed when the final day went down to the wire with Hayden Hopewell.

Not only is Becker sleeping in his own bed this week, but he’ll be also contesting the 100th WA Open on his home course at Mandurah Country Club.

Having been at Mandurah since he was a junior, Becker also completed the PGA Membership Pathway Program there and still works at the club, even helping a member with a club fit after his practice round on Monday.

“I would’ve played here, I don’t know, somewhere 1,500 to 2,000 times at least,” said Becker of his home track.

“I think the course looks great, they’ve definitely got the greens up and the fairways look fantastic, super smooth.

“Obviously it’s not very long golf course, but it’s very tight, and knowing where to miss is super important.”

His breakout win in 2021 at Royal Fremantle solidified Becker’s status on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, however despite having consistent seasons, he has been unable to re-enter the winners’ circle since hoisting the Roy Paxton Bowl.

Becker played both the opening events of this season, following up his T35 finish at the PNG Open with a T35 in Kalgoorlie last week in Kalgoorlie, but says he is happy where his game is at.

“The game’s sort of trending in the right direction, so I’m happy with that,” he said. “Obviously I really wanted to peak this week just, because it is what it is, being at my home course.

“I’m happy with how I’m driving the ball, happy with how I’m putting and chipping, so all the aspects of the game are there, just got to just minimise my own mistakes, pick the right holes to make a mistake.”

While Becker will have a significant advantage over most of the field this week, he’s not the only one, with a flurry of Mandurah locals hoping to hoist their home state’s open in its historic 100th year at their home course.

WPGA Tour of Australasia player Kathryn Norris is another Mandurah hopeful, and is one of four women in the field this week continuing a strong tradition of Western Australia’s top women golfers teeing it up in the state open.

Norris’s partner, who was playing so much golf at Mandurah that he has recently joined the club himself, Jordan Doull will be another player the Mandurah members will be backing this week.

Bursting onto the scene with a runner-up finish last week at Kalgoorlie, Doull will be looking to go one better at his new home club in addition to Mount Lawley, where he is among the star members that includes Hannah Green and Hira Naveed.

Arguably Mandurah’s best hope for a local winner however is Jason Scrivener, who is returning to contest his state open fresh off securing his DP World Tour card for another season.

Scrivener’s house is just over the fence from the 10th green at Mandurah, and like Becker, could probably play this course with his eyes closed. The pair played a casual round together a few months ago, with Scrivener lipping out on the 18th green to eventually card a 58.

Come Sunday, the balcony overlooking the 18th at Mandurah will be full, and if one of their fellow members is leading down the stretch, Becker says the scenes will be a sight to behold.

“I think anyone from here could do it, you definitely will see some scenes,” he said. “Everyone will run on the green and it’ll be a pretty wild celebration night.

“If it’s me, I might have to change my Monday flight, I might have to fly out Wednesday, but I mean it would be the best feeling ever.”