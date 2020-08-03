29th Volkswagen Scramble season tees off in August

The 29th season of the Volkswagen Scramble officially teed off on 1 August ahead of a jam-packed wrap-around schedule set to run through to March 2021.

As restrictions change around Australia teams will begin their 2020/2021 Volkswagen Scramble campaigns from the event’s normal start date of August with the aim of earning a place at the coveted Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final next May.

While the COVID-19 delayed 2019/2020 season continues with Regional Finals underway around the country, PGA of Australia Events Manager Louise Meagher says the Volkswagen Scramble’s 29th season will be bigger and better than ever before.

“We are excited to launch the next season of the Volkswagen Scramble in a time where people are playing more golf and are excited about the game,” said Meagher.

“The Volkswagen Scramble is about fun, a bit of friendly competition and bringing people together so while the pandemic remains front-of-mind, we are doing everything that we can to ensure that our events are run in a safe and healthy manner for all participants while keeping the Scramble atmosphere alive.

“In our third season with Volkswagen we are committed to continuing the Scramble’s legacy as the largest and most successful team golf event and we know that this season will be one of the most exciting yet.”

Volkswagen’s Marketing Communications Manager, Rowena Kanna, also shared the PGA’s sentiments about the upcoming season.

“Volkswagen Group Australia and our national dealer network are delighted to support local golfing communities and bring them together in the healthy spirit of competition with the Volkswagen Scramble,” Kanna said.

“We can’t wait to share in the tales of triumph and comradery on the course as friends compete in the largest amateur golfing event in Australia to make their way to the coveted Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final.”

The ever-popular team format of the Volkswagen Scramble consisting of four golfers will remain and we have worked with our equipment partner Callaway to improve the prizes on offer across all levels of the event season.

“Thanks to the support of Callaway we have been able to bring back golf bags for 1st place at all local events. These have always been very well received by the winners” added Meagher.

Along with the new X Carry golf bags we have added Chrome Soft TruVis and the new Chrome Soft Triple Track golf balls, towels, caps and for the larger events we have also added four of the new Callaway MD5 JAWS wedges to the prize table.

Regional finalists for the 2020/2021 season will receive tee gifts, hospitality and the opportunity to compete for over $2,000 worth of prizes from Callaway when they team up with a PGA Professional to vie for a place at the Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final.

Broome Golf Club hosted the first Volkswagen Scramble event of the season on 11 July and clubs around Australia are beginning to schedule in local event dates.

To find a Volkswagen Scramble near you, visit www.vwscramble.com.au or reach out to your local club directly.