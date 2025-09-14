21st Pampling Plate underway at Caboolture - PGA of Australia

The marathon that is the Coca-Cola Pampling Plate tees off on Monday with 49 players to contest the 36-hole strokeplay qualifier at Caboolture Golf Club in Queensland’s Moreton Bay region.

Yamba Golf Club’s Reilly Wunderlich was something of a surprise winner in 2024 and the combination of strokeplay and match play will once again throw up some upsets over the course of the next four days.

The top 24 players from today’s qualifier advance to the match play portion of the tournament, players to engage in two knockout matches per day leading up to the 36-hole showdown on Thursday for the last two standing.

A tournament that has received wonderful support from Rod and Angela Pampling for more than two decades, another highlight for Associates is the presence of Rod’s mother Marge, who goes above and beyond to make sure everyone is well fed over the course of the week.

Caboolture’s new Course Superintendent, Shaun O’Leary, has the course in superb condition, providing the ideal arena for Associates to showcase their skills.

While Wunderlich is hoping to go back-to-back, others expected to challenge include Jack Wright (Coolangatta-Tweed Heads), Wade Edwards (Toowoomba), Campbell Jones (Pacific), Minami Inoue (City), Drew Herbert (Sanctuary Cove) and Conor Whitelock (Brisbane).

Or, as we have seen many times over the past 20 years, a new name can step forward and join the honour roll.

