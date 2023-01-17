21 Aussies among stacked Asian Tour Q School finale - PGA of Australia

A field of 234 players boasting multiple PGA TOUR and DP World Tour winners will include 21 Aussies when Final Stage of Asian Tour Qualifying School tees off in Thailand on Wednesday.

A total of 35 countries – including Kiwis Denzel Ieremia, Nick Voke, Kevin Chun and James Hydes – will be represented across a 90-hole five-round marathon at Lake View Resort and Golf Club in Hua Hin for the opportunity to secure one of 35 tour cards for the 2023 season.

Twelve of the Australian contingent have played their way into Final Stage via Sectional Qualifying while nine others were exempt through the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit, the Asian Development Tour Order of Merit and past champion status.

Headlining the international presence is seven-time DP World Tour winner Alvaro Quiros, two-time PGA TOUR winners Sangmoon Bae and Matt Every and veteran PGA TOUR player Steve Marino.

There are tournament winners throughout the Aussie contingent also.

Brett Rumford has won six times on the DP World Tour, Sam Brazel won the 2016 Hong Kong Open, David Gleeson is a three-time Asian Tour winner and Deyen Lawson, Dimitrios Papadatos, Tom Power Horan, Jack Thompson, Aaron Pike, Aaron Wilkin and Austin Bautista have all won on the PGA Tour of Australasia in the past 18 months.

Final Stage also represents an important moment in the careers of young players relatively new to the professional ranks.

West Australian pair Hayden Hopewell and Connor McKinney turned professional prior to the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in December while the likes of Louis Dobbelaar, Jack Thompson, Aaron Wilkin, Charlie Dann, Austin Bautista and Doug Klein are seeking to establish status on an international tour.

Round 1 tee times AEDT

2023 Asian Tour Qualifying School

Final Stage

Lake View Resort and Golf Club, Hua Hin, Thailand

AB Course

11.10am* Jack Murdoch, Abiel Lim, Chonjarern Baramithanaseth

11.20am Nick Voke (NZ), Kong Loong Lam, S Vikkash Babu

11.30am* Louis Dobbelaar, Alex Ching, Pisitchai Thippong

11.40am* Sam Brazel, Jack Harrison, David Drysdale

12.10pm Denzel Ieremia (NZ), Rory Hie, Mingyu Cho

3.20pm Deyen Lawson, Thitipat Lem, Junho Won

3.20pm* Dylan Perry, Matt Sharpstene, Jannik De Bruyn

3.30pm* Kade McBride, Nick Paez, Enrique Marin

3.40pm Hayden Hopewell, Koh Deng Shan, Matthew Cheung

4.30pm* Peter Wilson, Fadhli Soetarso, Zhengkai Bai

4.40pm Tom Power Horan, Dechawat Phetprayoon, Hyeonguk Park

4.40pm* Doeun An, Thanpisit Omsin, Michael Maguire

4.50pm Jack Thompson, Brandon Kida, Yetaek Lim

CD Course

11.10am* David Gleeson, Jaehun Jeong, Terrence Ng

11.20am* Aaron Wilkin, Jaeil Song, Sarut Vongchaisit (a)

11.30am* Kevin Chun (NZ), Kyle Barker, Mitchell Slorach

11.50am Austin Bautista, Jaturon Duangphaichoom, Jaewoong Eom

11.50am* Dimitrios Papadatos, Jakraphan Premsirigorn, Zach Bauchou

3.30pm Charlie Dann, Piya Sawangarunporn, Ryusei Yokota

3.30pm* James Hydes (NZ, a), Chung Yoon, Ekpharit Wu

3.50pm* Brett Rumford, Alvaro Quiros, Todd Baek

4pm* Doug Klein, Rakhyun Cho, Luo Xuewen

4.20pm Connor McKinney, Saptak Talwar, Jonathan Wijono

4.30pm John Lyras, Manav Shah, Tunyapat Sukkoed

4.50pm Aaron Pike, Yang Tong, Dominic Foos

* Starting from 10th tee