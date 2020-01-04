2020 Blitz Golf Pro Series: The contenders

The Blitz Golf Pro Series returns for the second year running with three events to take place in three states:

Sunday 5 January – Curlewis Golf Club, Vic

Friday 10 January – Links Hope Island, Qld

Sunday 12 January – Glenelg Golf Club, SA

This year the overall prizepool has increased to $150,000, as men and women will for the first time compete against each other for the same purse.

There will be more competitions and opportunities for player engagement than ever; along with Blitz Kidz zones and pros running junior clinics.

Already confirmed to play at least one event in our 2020 Blitz Golf Pro Series are players including; Peter Senior, Hannah Green, Nick O’Hern, Dimi Papadatos, Marcus Fraser, Zach Murray, Whitney Hillier, Matt Millar, Karis Davidson, Deyen Lawson and Jordan Zunic.

The second running of the Curlewis Blitz Golf tournament will take place on Sunday, with a field of professionals and amateurs ready to entertain and dazzle the crowds.

Geelong Advertiser golf writer Lachie Young breaks down the major contenders.

THE MEN

Nick O’Hern

Age: 48

Professional wins: 5

The only man to have beaten Tiger Woods in Matchplay more than once, Blitz Golf suits O’Hern’s style. New to the format but will be quick to adapt and looms as one of the main hopes.

Matt Griffin

Age: 36

Professional wins: 6

A former Vic Open champion and winner of the OneAsia Tour Order of Merit. Griffin had three top ten finishes on the Japan Tour in 2019 and enters the tournament as the highest ranked player.

Marcus Fraser

Age: 41

Professional wins: 6

Fraser is one of the more experienced players in the field and is a three-time European tour winner. A drawcard at last year’s event, he also represented Australia at the Olympics in 2016, finishing fifth.

Matt Millar

Age: 43

Professional wins: 2

Reigning champion who celebrated his 20th year as a professional last season. Enjoys the Curlewis layout and with a big year ahead in Japan will be keen to start 2020 on a high.

THE LADIES

Stephanie Na

Age: 30

Professional wins: 0

The South Australian celebrated her 10th year on the professional tour last season and after tying for seventh in last year’s Blitz Golf event she will be hoping to move up the order this time around.

Whitney Hillier

Age: 29

Professional wins: 1

Along with Stephanie Na, tied for seventh in this event last year before going on to win the Brisbane International. Hillier finished second in her most recent event at the New Zealand Women’s Pro-Am.

Charlotte Thomas

Age: 26

Professional wins: 0

The Englishwoman enjoyed her biggest pay day at the 2019 Vic Open when she came second but she is still looking for her maiden professional win. The Blitz Golf tournament could be the ideal setting for her to do it.